Ryan Brehm Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Ryan Brehm hits the links in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 in San Diego, California. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at The American Express in La Quinta, California.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last four trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Brehm has an average score of -2, with an average finish of 45th.
- Brehm missed the cut (with a score of +10) in his most recent go-round at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023.
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Brehm's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Brehm has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Brehm has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished -15 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Ryan Brehm has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging 0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Brehm is averaging -5.449 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brehm's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Brehm put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.376 last season, which ranked 169th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.1 yards) ranked 39th, and his 49% driving accuracy average ranked 187th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Brehm had a -0.554 mark that ranked 184th on TOUR. He ranked 166th with a 64.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brehm registered a 0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 162nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.51, and he ranked 173rd by breaking par 19.77% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|308.1
|296.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|166
|64.53%
|52.56%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.51
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|173
|19.77%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|166
|15.63%
|17.09%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Brehm's Best Finishes
- Brehm played 33 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 27.3%.
- Last season Brehm's best performance came when he shot -6 and finished 14th at The Honda Classic.
- Brehm's 155 points last season ranked him 174th in the FedExCup standings.
Brehm's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.931.
- Brehm produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking 35th in the field with a mark of 2.233.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best effort last season was at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.235.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Brehm delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.680), which ranked ninth in the field.
- Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.849) at The Honda Classic in February 2023. That ranked 14th in the field.
Brehm's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-0.376
|-1.701
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|184
|-0.554
|-2.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|186
|-0.440
|-1.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.212
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|184
|-1.159
|-5.449
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Brehm's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|79-75-76
|+15
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|14
|67-74-64-69
|-6
|51
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|65
|66-75-76-74
|+7
|4
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|64
|69-68-71-66
|-10
|4
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|81
|70-69-72-74
|-3
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|24
|72-66-69-67
|-14
|22
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|70-67-68-67
|-8
|37
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|64-65-71-69
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-80
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
