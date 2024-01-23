Ryan Brehm Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.931.

Brehm produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking 35th in the field with a mark of 2.233.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best effort last season was at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.235.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Brehm delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.680), which ranked ninth in the field.