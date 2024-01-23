Roger Sloan Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Over his last five tournaments, Sloan has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Sloan has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Roger Sloan has averaged 299.6 yards in his past five starts.

Sloan is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.