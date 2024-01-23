Roger Sloan Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Roger Sloan shot +1 and finished 53rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) January 24-27 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Sloan's average finish has been 53rd, and his average score +1, over his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Sloan finished 53rd (with a score of +1) in his most recent go-round at the Farmers Insurance Open (in 2021).
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.75 putts per round (17th) en route to his win last year.
Sloan's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Sloan has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Sloan has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Roger Sloan has averaged 299.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Sloan is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Sloan is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
Sloan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|293.2
|299.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.22%
|61.99%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.40
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.44%
|23.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.33%
|12.87%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Sloan's Best Finishes
- Sloan participated in three tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those three tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Last season Sloan's best performance came when he shot -6 and finished 34th at the RBC Canadian Open.
Sloan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Sloan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|68-68-70-74
|-4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|69-70-73-70
|-6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-69
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
