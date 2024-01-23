Raul Pereda Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Pereda has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Pereda has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Raul Pereda has averaged yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Pereda is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.