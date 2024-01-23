Raul Pereda Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
At The American Express, Raul Pereda struggled, missing the cut at La Quinta Country Club. He is aiming for a bounce-back performance in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 in San Diego, California.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Pereda is competing at the Farmers Insurance Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Pereda's Recent Performances
- Pereda has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Pereda has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Raul Pereda has averaged yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pereda is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pereda has an average of in his past five tournaments.
Pereda's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|308.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|58.33%
|%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.50
|Par Breakers
|-
|51.39%
|20.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|30.56%
|13.45%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pereda's Best Finishes
- Pereda participated in two tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those two tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Last season Pereda's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he shot -3 and finished 60th.
Pereda's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pereda's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|65-70-70-76
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-73-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pereda as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.