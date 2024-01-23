Rafael Campos Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
NEWBURGH, INDIANA - OCTOBER 07: Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico hits a tee shot on the third hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance at Victoria National Golf Club on October 07, 2023 in Newburgh, Indiana. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Rafael Campos tries for a better result in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open having failed to make the cut at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in 2021.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Campos has entered the Farmers Insurance Open once recently, in 2021. He missed the cut after posting a score of +1.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Campos' Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Campos has an average finish of 38th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Campos has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
- Rafael Campos has averaged 312.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Campos is averaging -4.044 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Campos is averaging -5.224 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|301.5
|312.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.22%
|70.06%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.56%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.56%
|14.51%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Campos' Best Finishes
- Campos participated in three tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those three events, he made the cut two times.
- Last season Campos' best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot -5 and finished 38th.
Campos' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.852
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-4.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.224
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Campos' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|48
|70-70-74-70
|-4
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|38
|72-65-75-71
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
