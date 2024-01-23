Rafael Campos Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

In his last five tournaments, Campos has an average finish of 38th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five events, Campos has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.

Rafael Campos has averaged 312.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Campos is averaging -4.044 Strokes Gained: Putting.