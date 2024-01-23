PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Peter Malnati Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Peter Malnati finished 20th in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, shooting a -2 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher January 24-27 at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego, California.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over his last five trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Malnati has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 18th.
    • Malnati finished 20th (with a score of -2) in his most recent go-round at the Farmers Insurance Open (in 2023).
    • When Max Homa won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Malnati's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Malnati has an average finish of 48th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Malnati has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five tournaments.
    • Peter Malnati has averaged 289.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati is averaging 0.581 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati is averaging -1.318 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Malnati's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Malnati's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.571 last season ranked 186th on TOUR, and his 51.6% driving accuracy average ranked 181st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Malnati ranked 165th on TOUR with an average of -0.312 per round. Additionally, he ranked 186th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.81%.
    • On the greens, Malnati's 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 23rd on TOUR last season, and his 28.16 putts-per-round average ranked 12th. He broke par 21.40% of the time (125th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance144295.2289.9
    Greens in Regulation %18662.81%58.52%
    Putts Per Round1228.1629.3
    Par Breakers12521.40%27.41%
    Bogey Avoidance15615.20%15.56%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Malnati's Best Finishes

    • Last season Malnati played 33 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he had a 42.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • Last season Malnati's best performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he shot -14 and finished fourth.
    • Malnati collected 354 points last season, placing 118th in the FedExCup standings.

    Malnati's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Barbasol Championship, ranking 22nd in the field at 1.829. In that tournament, he finished 52nd.
    • Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.117 (he finished 29th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 6.074 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Malnati recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.161, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
    • Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee186-0.571-2.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-0.3120.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green230.2650.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.4360.581
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.182-1.318

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Malnati's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open2069-74-72-71-241
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am471-66-67-69-14115
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2068-71-70-70-543
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC70-72+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-76+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-76+4--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2267-72-78-65-637
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-72+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-77+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-67-72-72E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-84+18--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4370-69-73-72-411
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic969-66-67-68-1870
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5267-72-70-71-84
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-75+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-68-66-71-12--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5166-71-70-74-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-76+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5973-66-67-70-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-66-64-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-66-71-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

