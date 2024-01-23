Peter Malnati Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Barbasol Championship, ranking 22nd in the field at 1.829. In that tournament, he finished 52nd.

Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.117 (he finished 29th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 6.074 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Malnati recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.161, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).