Peter Malnati Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Peter Malnati finished 20th in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, shooting a -2 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher January 24-27 at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego, California.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last five trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Malnati has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 18th.
- Malnati finished 20th (with a score of -2) in his most recent go-round at the Farmers Insurance Open (in 2023).
- When Max Homa won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth).
- In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Malnati's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Malnati has an average finish of 48th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Malnati has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five tournaments.
- Peter Malnati has averaged 289.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati is averaging 0.581 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati is averaging -1.318 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Malnati's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.571 last season ranked 186th on TOUR, and his 51.6% driving accuracy average ranked 181st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Malnati ranked 165th on TOUR with an average of -0.312 per round. Additionally, he ranked 186th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.81%.
- On the greens, Malnati's 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 23rd on TOUR last season, and his 28.16 putts-per-round average ranked 12th. He broke par 21.40% of the time (125th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|295.2
|289.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|186
|62.81%
|58.52%
|Putts Per Round
|12
|28.16
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|125
|21.40%
|27.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|156
|15.20%
|15.56%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Malnati's Best Finishes
- Last season Malnati played 33 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 tournaments, he had a 42.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Last season Malnati's best performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he shot -14 and finished fourth.
- Malnati collected 354 points last season, placing 118th in the FedExCup standings.
Malnati's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Barbasol Championship, ranking 22nd in the field at 1.829. In that tournament, he finished 52nd.
- Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.117 (he finished 29th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 6.074 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Malnati recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.161, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
- Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023. That ranked ninth in the field.
Malnati's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|186
|-0.571
|-2.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.312
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|23
|0.265
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.436
|0.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.182
|-1.318
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Malnati's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|69-74-72-71
|-2
|41
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|71-66-67-69
|-14
|115
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|68-71-70-70
|-5
|43
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|67-72-78-65
|-6
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-67-72-72
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-84
|+18
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|70-69-73-72
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|69-66-67-68
|-18
|70
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|52
|67-72-70-71
|-8
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-68-66-71
|-12
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|66-71-70-74
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-66-64-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-71
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.