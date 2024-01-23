Paul Barjon Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Paul Barjon enters the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 coming off a 39th-place finish in The American Express in his most recent tournament.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Barjon missed the cut (with a score of +7) in his only recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2022.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
- Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Barjon's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Barjon has finished first once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Barjon has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -10.
- In terms of driving distance, Paul Barjon has averaged 313.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Barjon is averaging -2.163 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Barjon is averaging -5.674 Strokes Gained: Total.
Barjon's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|319.5
|313.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.11%
|48.61%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.00
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.78%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.44%
|14.58%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Barjon's Best Finishes
- Barjon took part in one tournament last season, and he did not finish in the top 10.
Barjon's Best Strokes Gained Performances
Barjon's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.979
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.674
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Barjon's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|67-76
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-67-70
|-17
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.