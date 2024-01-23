Paul Barjon Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Over his last five tournaments, Barjon has finished first once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Barjon has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

In his last five events, his average score has been -10.

In terms of driving distance, Paul Barjon has averaged 313.1 yards in his past five starts.

Barjon is averaging -2.163 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.