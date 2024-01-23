Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 07: Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 07, 2024 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii, Patrick Rodgers concluded the weekend at -10, good for a 24th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 trying for a higher finish.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Rodgers' average finish has been 25th, and his average score -7, over his last five appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- In 2023, Rodgers failed to make the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Max Homa won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Rodgers' Recent Performances
- Rodgers has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Rodgers has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five tournaments.
- Patrick Rodgers has averaged 315.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers is averaging -0.602 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rodgers has an average of -0.392 in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Rodgers delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.199 last season, which ranked 61st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.8 yards) ranked 35th, and his 54% driving accuracy average ranked 163rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rodgers ranked 120th on TOUR with an average of -0.059 per round. Additionally, he ranked 142nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.63%.
- On the greens, Rodgers registered a 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 56th with a putts-per-round average of 28.66, and he ranked 137th by breaking par 21.02% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|35
|308.8
|315.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|142
|65.63%
|71.57%
|Putts Per Round
|56
|28.66
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|137
|21.02%
|22.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|76
|13.67%
|10.13%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Rodgers' Best Finishes
- Rodgers teed off in 32 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 19 times (59.4%).
- Last season Rodgers' best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot -11 and finished fifth in that event.
- Rodgers compiled 914 points last season, which placed him 42nd in the FedExCup standings.
Rodgers' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.212.
- Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the RBC Heritage, where his 5.620 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best mark last season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, as he delivered a 4.612 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.654, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.029) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.199
|0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.059
|-0.954
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|47
|0.190
|0.618
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.161
|-0.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.493
|-0.392
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Rodgers' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|14
|73-68-70-65
|-8
|52
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|70-73-73-69
|+1
|16
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|66-67-71-73
|-11
|110
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|68-71-66-69
|-10
|42
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|70-69-68-64
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|70-75-72-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|72-67-70-76
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|70-70-72-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|71-69-71-72
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-72-66-70
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-73-70-68
|+2
|72
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-65-70-66
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-66-68-66
|-10
|33
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
