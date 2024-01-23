Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.212.

Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the RBC Heritage, where his 5.620 mark ranked eighth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best mark last season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, as he delivered a 4.612 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.

At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.654, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.