Patrick Cantlay Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
In his competition at The American Express in La Quinta, California, Patrick Cantlay carded a 52nd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open aiming for better results.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In the past five years, this is Cantlay's first time competing at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Cantlay's Recent Performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Cantlay has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -17.
- Off the tee, Patrick Cantlay has averaged 306.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cantlay is averaging -0.652 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Cantlay is averaging 5.373 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Cantlay's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.852 last season ranked fourth on TOUR, and his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranked 25th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cantlay ranked 16th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.564, while he ranked 21st with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.75%.
- On the greens, Cantlay delivered a 0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 47th on TOUR, while he ranked 34th with a putts-per-round average of 28.46. He broke par 25.54% of the time (12th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|37
|308.6
|306.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|21
|69.75%
|60.28%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.46
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|12
|25.54%
|28.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|17
|12.11%
|9.72%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Cantlay's Best Finishes
- Cantlay last season played 19 tournaments, earning seven top-five finishes and collecting eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Cantlay put up his best performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished second with a score of -34 (four shots back of the winner).
- Cantlay's 1443 points last season placed him 13th in the FedExCup standings.
Cantlay's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.901.
- Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the TOUR Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.335 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay posted his best mark last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking fourth in the field at 5.315. In that event, he finished third.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Cantlay posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.116, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Cantlay posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.654) in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked third in the field.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.852
|2.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.564
|2.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|57
|0.147
|1.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.305
|-0.652
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.869
|5.373
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Cantlay's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|3
|68-67-68-67
|-14
|200
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|68-71-74-68
|-7
|114
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|72-70-68-72
|-6
|46
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|14
|71-71-68-75
|-3
|63
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|3
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|190
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|42
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|9
|74-67-72-66
|-1
|82
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|71-67-74-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-71-67-69
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|65-68-61-67
|-19
|115
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|70-75-67-73
|+1
|22
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|2
|68-67-66-64
|-34
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|68-68-71-67
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|5
|69-68-68-66
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|66-68-68-67
|-23
|150
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|64-66-67-76
|-15
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.