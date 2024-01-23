PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Patrick Cantlay Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his competition at The American Express in La Quinta, California, Patrick Cantlay carded a 52nd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Cantlay at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In the past five years, this is Cantlay's first time competing at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Cantlay's Recent Performances

    • Cantlay has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Cantlay has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -17.
    • Off the tee, Patrick Cantlay has averaged 306.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cantlay is averaging -0.652 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Cantlay is averaging 5.373 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Cantlay's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Cantlay's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.852 last season ranked fourth on TOUR, and his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranked 25th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cantlay ranked 16th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.564, while he ranked 21st with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.75%.
    • On the greens, Cantlay delivered a 0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 47th on TOUR, while he ranked 34th with a putts-per-round average of 28.46. He broke par 25.54% of the time (12th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance37308.6306.9
    Greens in Regulation %2169.75%60.28%
    Putts Per Round3428.4629.2
    Par Breakers1225.54%28.06%
    Bogey Avoidance1712.11%9.72%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Cantlay's Best Finishes

    • Cantlay last season played 19 tournaments, earning seven top-five finishes and collecting eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Last season Cantlay put up his best performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished second with a score of -34 (four shots back of the winner).
    • Cantlay's 1443 points last season placed him 13th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cantlay's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.901.
    • Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the TOUR Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.335 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay posted his best mark last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking fourth in the field at 5.315. In that event, he finished third.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Cantlay posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.116, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Cantlay posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.654) in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked third in the field.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.8522.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5642.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green570.1471.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.305-0.652
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.8695.373

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Cantlay's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational368-67-68-67-14200
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard468-71-74-68-7114
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1972-70-68-72-646
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1471-71-68-75-363
    April 13-16RBC Heritage369-65-66-68-16190
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2167-71-71-69-642
    May 18-21PGA Championship974-67-72-66-182
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3071-67-74-78+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open1471-71-67-69-261
    June 22-25Travelers Championship465-68-61-67-19115
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-67-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship3370-75-67-73+122
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship268-67-66-64-340
    August 17-20BMW Championship1568-68-71-67-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship569-68-68-66-9--
    January 4-7The Sentry1266-68-68-67-23150
    January 18-21The American Express5264-66-67-76-157

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

