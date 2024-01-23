Patrick Cantlay Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.901.

Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the TOUR Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.335 (he finished fifth in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay posted his best mark last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking fourth in the field at 5.315. In that event, he finished third.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Cantlay posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.116, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.