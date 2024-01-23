Parker Coody Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
At The American Express, Parker Coody struggled, missing the cut at La Quinta Country Club. He is looking for better results in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 in San Diego, California.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Coody's first time competing at the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years.
- Max Homa won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Coody's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Coody has an average finish of 62nd.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Coody has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been +4.
- In terms of driving distance, Parker Coody has averaged 314.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Coody has an average of -4.455 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Coody is averaging -4.249 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|311.9
|314.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.67%
|54.58%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.83
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.15%
|21.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.96%
|16.99%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Coody's Best Finishes
- Coody played two tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those two tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
- Last season Coody's best performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he shot -10 and finished 64th.
Coody's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.125. He finished 64th in that event.
- Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked 70th in the field with a mark of -1.871. He finished 64th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best effort last season was at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked 56th in the field with a mark of -0.532 (he finished 64th in that event).
- At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Coody delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.692, which was his best last season. That ranked 36th in the field.
- Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.637) at the AT&T Byron Nelson (which ranked him 64th in the field). In that event, he finished 64th.
Coody's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.802
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.864
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-4.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.249
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Coody's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|64
|69-67-74-64
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|68-70-68-73
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-69
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.