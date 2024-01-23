Parker Coody Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.125. He finished 64th in that event.

Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked 70th in the field with a mark of -1.871. He finished 64th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best effort last season was at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked 56th in the field with a mark of -0.532 (he finished 64th in that event).

At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Coody delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.692, which was his best last season. That ranked 36th in the field.