PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Nicolai Hojgaard Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 20: Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark tees off on the 12th hole during Round Three of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 20, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 20: Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark tees off on the 12th hole during Round Three of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 20, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Nicolai Hojgaard will appear in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open from January 24-27 after a 31st-place finish in Chiba, Japan at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Latest odds for Hojgaard at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Hojgaard is playing at the Farmers Insurance Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Max Homa posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.

    Hojgaard's Recent Performances

    • Hojgaard has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Hojgaard has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 318.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging 3.510 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging 2.153 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hojgaard .

    Hojgaard's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance5317.7318.1
    Greens in Regulation %4568.96%67.28%
    Putts Per Round5928.7028.6
    Par Breakers3323.91%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance12614.49%14.51%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hojgaard's Best Finishes

    • Hojgaard took part in 13 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Last season Hojgaard had his best performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished second with a score of -18 (one shot back of the winner).
    • Hojgaard collected 438 points last season, placing 101st in the FedExCup standings.

    Hojgaard's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.061-0.863
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.360-0.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1080.016-0.923
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.4153.510
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.7312.153

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hojgaard's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship271-65-66-68-18--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2872-70-69-72-5--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3367-71-70-68-8--
    May 18-21PGA Championship5076-67-73-71+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-75+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-73+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2167-68-67-71-15--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open670-63-71-67-9--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2371-70-69-74E--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1468-66-69-67-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-65-73-70-6--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3165-77-69-70+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.