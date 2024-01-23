Nicolai Hojgaard Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Hojgaard has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Hojgaard has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.

Off the tee, Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 318.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging 3.510 Strokes Gained: Putting.