Nicolai Hojgaard Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 20: Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark tees off on the 12th hole during Round Three of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 20, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Nicolai Hojgaard will appear in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open from January 24-27 after a 31st-place finish in Chiba, Japan at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Hojgaard is playing at the Farmers Insurance Open for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Max Homa posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.
Hojgaard's Recent Performances
- Hojgaard has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Hojgaard has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 318.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging 3.510 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging 2.153 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hojgaard's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|5
|317.7
|318.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|45
|68.96%
|67.28%
|Putts Per Round
|59
|28.70
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|33
|23.91%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|126
|14.49%
|14.51%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hojgaard's Best Finishes
- Hojgaard took part in 13 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Last season Hojgaard had his best performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished second with a score of -18 (one shot back of the winner).
- Hojgaard collected 438 points last season, placing 101st in the FedExCup standings.
Hojgaard's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.061
|-0.863
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.360
|-0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|0.016
|-0.923
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.415
|3.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.731
|2.153
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hojgaard's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|2
|71-65-66-68
|-18
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|72-70-69-72
|-5
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|67-71-70-68
|-8
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|50
|76-67-73-71
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|67-68-67-71
|-15
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-63-71-67
|-9
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|71-70-69-74
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|68-66-69-67
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-65-73-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|65-77-69-70
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
