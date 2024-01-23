Nick Watney Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Nick Watney of the United States watches his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Nick Watney tries for better results in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open having failed to make the cut at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in 2023.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over Watney's last five trips to the the Farmers Insurance Open, he has missed the cut each time.
- Watney missed the cut (with a score of +5) in his most recent go-round at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023.
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Watney's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Watney finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Watney hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 80th.
- He finished with a score of -2 in his only made cut over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Nick Watney has averaged 294.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Watney is averaging -2.750 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Watney is averaging -6.676 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Watney's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|138
|295.8
|294.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|180
|63.45%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.32
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|188
|18.49%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|181
|16.37%
|15.28%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Watney's Best Finishes
- Watney participated in 30 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 23.3%.
- Last season Watney had his best performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he finished 56th with a score of -8 (16 shots back of the winner).
- Watney's 96 points last season ranked him 200th in the FedExCup standings.
Watney's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|193
|-1.343
|-1.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.191
|-1.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|156
|-0.181
|-1.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.193
|-2.750
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|192
|-1.908
|-6.676
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Watney's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|70-73-72
|E
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|80-69
|+7
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|57
|72-71-73-70
|-2
|3
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-79
|+14
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|80-75
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|72-68-71-69
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-66
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|80
|68-67-74-73
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.