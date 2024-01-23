Nick Watney Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

In his last five appearances, Watney finished outside the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Watney hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 80th.

He finished with a score of -2 in his only made cut over his last five events.

Off the tee, Nick Watney has averaged 294.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Watney is averaging -2.750 Strokes Gained: Putting.