3H AGO

Nick Watney Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Nick Watney of the United States watches his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Nick Watney tries for better results in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open having failed to make the cut at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in 2023.

    Latest odds for Watney at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over Watney's last five trips to the the Farmers Insurance Open, he has missed the cut each time.
    • Watney missed the cut (with a score of +5) in his most recent go-round at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023.
    • Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Watney's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Watney finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Watney hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 80th.
    • He finished with a score of -2 in his only made cut over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Nick Watney has averaged 294.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Watney is averaging -2.750 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Watney is averaging -6.676 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Watney's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance138295.8294.1
    Greens in Regulation %18063.45%68.52%
    Putts Per Round14629.3231.1
    Par Breakers18818.49%17.59%
    Bogey Avoidance18116.37%15.28%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Watney's Best Finishes

    • Watney participated in 30 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 23.3%.
    • Last season Watney had his best performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he finished 56th with a score of -8 (16 shots back of the winner).
    • Watney's 96 points last season ranked him 200th in the FedExCup standings.

    Watney's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee193-1.343-1.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.191-1.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green156-0.181-1.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.193-2.750
    Average Strokes Gained: Total192-1.908-6.676

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Watney's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-77+5--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC70-73-72E--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC75-74+7--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC80-69+7--
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open5772-71-73-70-23
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-79+14--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-72+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC72-72+2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC80-75+11--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5672-68-71-69-85
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-67-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-65-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-66+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-76+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-70+2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship8068-67-74-73-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

