Nick Hardy Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Honda Classic, where his 2.837 mark ranked in the field.

Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (September 2022), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.382.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance last season was in March 2023 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.016. He missed the cut in that event.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Hardy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.564, which was his best last season. That ranked fifth in the field.