3H AGO

Nick Hardy Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Hardy Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Nick Hardy shot +2 and finished 44th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) January 24-27 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Hardy has an average score of +2, with an average finish of 44th.
    • Hardy last played at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, finishing 44th with a score of +2.
    • Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Hardy's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hardy has an average finish of 36th.
    • Over his last five events, Hardy has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Nick Hardy has averaged 303.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hardy has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hardy is averaging -0.075 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hardy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.090 last season (80th on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.2 yards) ranked 34th, while his 57.3% driving accuracy average ranked 131st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hardy ranked 61st on TOUR with an average of 0.221 per round. Additionally, he ranked 39th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.11%.
    • On the greens, Hardy's 0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 87th on TOUR last season, and his 29.10 putts-per-round average ranked 112th. He broke par 22.41% of the time (80th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance34309.2303.1
    Greens in Regulation %3969.11%78.06%
    Putts Per Round11229.1029.7
    Par Breakers8022.41%28.33%
    Bogey Avoidance8913.84%7.22%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hardy's Best Finishes

    • Last season Hardy participated in 35 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 35 events, he made the cut 24 times (68.6%).
    • Last season Hardy's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot -12 and finished 13th.
    • Hardy ranked 50th in the FedExCup standings with 868 points last season.

    Hardy's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Honda Classic, where his 2.837 mark ranked in the field.
    • Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (September 2022), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.382.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance last season was in March 2023 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.016. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Hardy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.564, which was his best last season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.903) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (September 2022), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.0900.670
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.2211.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green164-0.214-1.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.048-0.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.144-0.075

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hardy's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open4471-73-73-73+210
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4168-73-67-75-412
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73+5--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC72-72+4--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-74+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1373-69-67-67-1231
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2872-70-71-70-525
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-74+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6871-70-77-74+83
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-73+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4872-69-71-70+29
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 15-18U.S. Open2070-69-75-67+144
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-67-65-69-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2167-69-70-65-1339
    July 27-303M Open1365-70-67-69-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-65-66-72-729
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4967-69-71-70-334
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3568-70-69-72-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5569-67-77-64-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-73-70-69+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2370-67-69-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4568-68-70-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2370-67-64-66-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry4771-67-75-66-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-67-67-811

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

