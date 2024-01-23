Nicholas Lindheim Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

In his last five tournaments, Lindheim has an average finish of 34th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Lindheim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.

Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 306.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Lindheim has an average of 0.730 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.