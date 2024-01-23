Nicholas Lindheim Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Nicholas Lindheim looks to show better in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open than the last time he played in this tournament in 2017 when he failed to make the cut.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Lindheim missed the cut (with a score of +6) in his lone recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2017.
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Lindheim's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Lindheim has an average finish of 34th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Lindheim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
- Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 306.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lindheim has an average of 0.730 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lindheim is averaging 2.424 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lindheim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.9
|306.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|75.56%
|63.16%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.85
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.61%
|24.27%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|10.00%
|10.53%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lindheim's Best Finishes
- Lindheim took part in six tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- Last season Lindheim's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship, where he shot -7 and finished 27th.
- With 29 points last season, Lindheim finished 223rd in the FedExCup standings.
Lindheim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.859
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.730
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.424
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lindheim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-68-70-65
|-7
|29
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|67-71-71-71
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|70-67-65-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-66-68
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-65
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.