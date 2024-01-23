PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Matthew NeSmith Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 07: Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson on October 07, 2023 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Matthew NeSmith will compete in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open from January 24-27 after a 56th-place finish in La Quinta, California at The American Express.

    Latest odds for NeSmith at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • NeSmith's average finish has been 37th, and his average score -4, over his last four appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • NeSmith missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent go-round at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Max Homa posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.

    NeSmith's Recent Performances

    • NeSmith has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • NeSmith has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -8.
    • Off the tee, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 300.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • NeSmith is averaging 0.641 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • NeSmith is averaging -0.236 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on NeSmith .

    NeSmith's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • NeSmith delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.006 last season (99th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.1 yards) ranked 128th, while his 62.3% driving accuracy average ranked 59th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, NeSmith ranked 56th on TOUR with a mark of 0.245.
    • On the greens, NeSmith's -0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 124th last season, and his 29.65 putts-per-round average ranked 177th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance128297.1300.8
    Greens in Regulation %3169.47%58.33%
    Putts Per Round17729.6529.8
    Par Breakers14820.59%24.44%
    Bogey Avoidance14814.93%11.67%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    NeSmith's Best Finishes

    • NeSmith played 31 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Last season NeSmith's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he shot -3 and finished 15th.
    • NeSmith placed 67th in the FedExCup standings with 642 points last season.

    NeSmith's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he put up a 3.597 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
    • NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.754. He finished second in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best effort last season was at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.600 (he finished 35th in that tournament).
    • At The RSM Classic in November 2023, NeSmith delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.191 (his best mark last season), which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
    • NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.986) at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2022), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    NeSmith's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.006-1.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2450.999
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.030-0.516
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.1300.641
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.091-0.236

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    NeSmith's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5569-74-71-71-26
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC79-67+4--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC74-76+8--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3971-72-75-71+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-78+11--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5971-69-74-69-15
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3567-71-69-74-319
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3068-69-67-66-1426
    May 18-21PGA Championship2370-70-74-69+342
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4870-69-73-70+29
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-76+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-68+1--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3568-68-71-67-1018
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6269-69-73-68-15
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5869-71-68-71-121
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2566-70-72-69-11--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4269-69-65-71-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1570-72-66-69-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2871-63-65-69-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8069-69-71-73+22
    January 18-21The American Express5667-66-70-71-145

    All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

