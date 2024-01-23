Matthew NeSmith Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he put up a 3.597 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.

NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.754. He finished second in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best effort last season was at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.600 (he finished 35th in that tournament).

At The RSM Classic in November 2023, NeSmith delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.191 (his best mark last season), which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.