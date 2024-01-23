Matt Wallace Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he produced a 2.939 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 43rd in that event.

Wallace put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The Honda Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.908. In that event, he finished 29th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.578 (he finished 28th in that tournament).

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Wallace recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.365, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 28th.