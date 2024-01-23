Matt Wallace Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 13: Matt Wallace of England looks on from the fifth tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
In his last tournament, Matt Wallace missed the cut at The American Express in La Quinta, California. He'll be after a better outcome January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In the past five years, this is Wallace's first time playing at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- When Max Homa won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth).
- In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Wallace's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Wallace has an average finish of 47th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Wallace has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -7.
- In terms of driving distance, Matt Wallace has averaged 306.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Wallace is averaging 4.722 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wallace has an average of 1.150 in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Wallace had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.423 last season, which ranked 176th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.7 yards) ranked 79th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Wallace had a 0.172 mark (72nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Wallace's -0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 104th on TOUR last season, and his 29.02 putts-per-round average ranked 100th. He broke par 20.11% of the time (165th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|79
|302.7
|306.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|163
|64.62%
|59.94%
|Putts Per Round
|100
|29.02
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|165
|20.11%
|24.27%
|Bogey Avoidance
|141
|14.81%
|11.40%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Wallace's Best Finishes
- Wallace played 27 tournaments last season, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Last season Wallace's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he took home the title with a score of -19.
- Wallace earned 548 points last season, which ranked him 81st in the FedExCup standings.
Wallace's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he produced a 2.939 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 43rd in that event.
- Wallace put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The Honda Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.908. In that event, he finished 29th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.578 (he finished 28th in that tournament).
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Wallace recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.365, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 28th.
- Wallace recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.681) at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.
Wallace's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|176
|-0.423
|-1.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.172
|-2.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|34
|0.228
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.030
|4.722
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.052
|1.150
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Wallace's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|29
|67-68-69-73
|-3
|22
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|7
|71-67-70-72
|-4
|85
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|67-66-70-66
|-19
|300
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|69-72-71-71
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|67-77
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|65
|73-70-75-74
|+12
|4
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|68-74-75-76
|+5
|10
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|80-64
|+4
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|78
|68-71-75-70
|-4
|2
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|72-65-69-71
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-68-70-71
|-4
|10
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-66-71-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|69-77-71-71
|+8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|68-70-69-69
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|67-67-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-72-65
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
