PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Matt Wallace Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 13: Matt Wallace of England looks on from the fifth tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 13: Matt Wallace of England looks on from the fifth tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament, Matt Wallace missed the cut at The American Express in La Quinta, California. He'll be after a better outcome January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In the past five years, this is Wallace's first time playing at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • When Max Homa won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Wallace's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Wallace has an average finish of 47th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Wallace has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -7.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matt Wallace has averaged 306.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Wallace is averaging 4.722 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wallace has an average of 1.150 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Wallace .

    Wallace's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Wallace had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.423 last season, which ranked 176th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.7 yards) ranked 79th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Wallace had a 0.172 mark (72nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Wallace's -0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 104th on TOUR last season, and his 29.02 putts-per-round average ranked 100th. He broke par 20.11% of the time (165th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance79302.7306.7
    Greens in Regulation %16364.62%59.94%
    Putts Per Round10029.0229.4
    Par Breakers16520.11%24.27%
    Bogey Avoidance14114.81%11.40%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Wallace's Best Finishes

    • Wallace played 27 tournaments last season, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • Last season Wallace's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he took home the title with a score of -19.
    • Wallace earned 548 points last season, which ranked him 81st in the FedExCup standings.

    Wallace's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he produced a 2.939 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 43rd in that event.
    • Wallace put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The Honda Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.908. In that event, he finished 29th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.578 (he finished 28th in that tournament).
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Wallace recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.365, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 28th.
    • Wallace recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.681) at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee176-0.423-1.625
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.172-2.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green340.2280.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.0304.722
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.0521.150

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Wallace's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC72-76+6--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2967-68-69-73-322
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship771-67-70-72-485
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship167-66-70-66-19300
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2869-72-71-71-525
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC77-74+9--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC67-77+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 18-21PGA Championship6573-70-75-74+124
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4868-74-75-76+510
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC80-64+4--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7868-71-75-70-42
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4272-65-69-71-310
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M Open4371-66-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4567-68-70-71-410
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-66-71-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6869-77-71-71+8--
    January 4-7The Sentry4068-70-69-69-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5267-67-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-72-65-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.