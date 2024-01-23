Martin Laird Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: Martin Laird of Scotland plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Martin Laird hits the links January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2023.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Laird's average finish has been 58th, and his average score -1, over his last five appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Laird missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
- Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.
Laird's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Laird has an average finish of 45th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Laird has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -13.
- In terms of driving distance, Martin Laird has averaged 289.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Laird is averaging -0.883 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Laird is averaging -2.818 Strokes Gained: Total.
Laird's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Laird delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.194 last season (144th on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.4 yards) ranked 164th, while his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranked 21st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Laird ranked 113th on TOUR with a mark of -0.042.
- On the greens, Laird's -0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 107th last season, while he averaged 29.57 putts per round (168th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|164
|292.4
|289.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|69.63%
|59.63%
|Putts Per Round
|168
|29.57
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|125
|21.40%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|64
|13.51%
|10.37%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Laird's Best Finishes
- Laird took part in 30 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 14 times (46.7%).
- Last season Laird's best performance came at the 3M Open. He shot -17 and finished second in that event.
- Laird's 391 points last season ranked him 114th in the FedExCup standings.
Laird's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Laird produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the 3M Open (July 2023), ranking 12th in the field at 2.315.
- Laird produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, ranking 17th in the field at 3.068. In that tournament, he finished 22nd.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird produced his best mark last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.272. In that event, he finished 37th.
- At the 3M Open in July 2023, Laird recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.418, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished second in that event).
- Laird posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.578) in July 2023 at the 3M Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Laird's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.194
|-0.820
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.042
|-2.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|92
|0.051
|0.915
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.050
|-0.883
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.234
|-2.818
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Laird's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|71-72-72-74
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+8
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|72-66-66-67
|-13
|18
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|68-68-67-64
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|66-72-68-72
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-69-72-68
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|56
|68-68-72-74
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-69-69-65
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-68
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.