Martin Laird Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Laird produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the 3M Open (July 2023), ranking 12th in the field at 2.315.

Laird produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, ranking 17th in the field at 3.068. In that tournament, he finished 22nd.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird produced his best mark last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.272. In that event, he finished 37th.

At the 3M Open in July 2023, Laird recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.418, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished second in that event).