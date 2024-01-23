PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Martin Laird Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: Martin Laird of Scotland plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Martin Laird hits the links January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2023.

    Latest odds for Laird at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Laird's average finish has been 58th, and his average score -1, over his last five appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • Laird missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023.
    • With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
    • Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.

    Laird's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Laird has an average finish of 45th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Laird has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -13.
    • In terms of driving distance, Martin Laird has averaged 289.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Laird is averaging -0.883 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Laird is averaging -2.818 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Laird's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Laird delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.194 last season (144th on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.4 yards) ranked 164th, while his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranked 21st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Laird ranked 113th on TOUR with a mark of -0.042.
    • On the greens, Laird's -0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 107th last season, while he averaged 29.57 putts per round (168th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance164292.4289.1
    Greens in Regulation %2569.63%59.63%
    Putts Per Round16829.5730.1
    Par Breakers12521.40%25.93%
    Bogey Avoidance6413.51%10.37%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Laird's Best Finishes

    • Laird took part in 30 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 14 times (46.7%).
    • Last season Laird's best performance came at the 3M Open. He shot -17 and finished second in that event.
    • Laird's 391 points last season ranked him 114th in the FedExCup standings.

    Laird's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Laird produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the 3M Open (July 2023), ranking 12th in the field at 2.315.
    • Laird produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, ranking 17th in the field at 3.068. In that tournament, he finished 22nd.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird produced his best mark last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.272. In that event, he finished 37th.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2023, Laird recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.418, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished second in that event).
    • Laird posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.578) in July 2023 at the 3M Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Laird's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.194-0.820
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.042-2.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green920.0510.915
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.050-0.883
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.234-2.818

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Laird's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC75-69+2--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC76-72+6--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3971-72-72-74+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-81+13--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC79-71+8--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC75-70+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3472-66-66-67-1318
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+2--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7070-68-72-72-63
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 27-303M Open268-68-67-64-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5866-72-68-72-25
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1970-69-72-68-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5668-68-72-74-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3169-69-69-65-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5967-69-69-70-9--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-68+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-68-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

