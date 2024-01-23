Lanto Griffin Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Lanto Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
When he hits the links January 24-27, Lanto Griffin will look to build upon his last performance in the Farmers Insurance Open. In 2023, he shot +1 and finished 37th at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Griffin's average finish has been 25th, and his average score -5, over his last four appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- In 2023, Griffin finished 37th (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.
Griffin's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Griffin has an average finish of 55th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Griffin has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five tournaments.
- Lanto Griffin has averaged 298.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -1.010 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -2.237 Strokes Gained: Total.
Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Griffin had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149 last season, which ranked 71st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.3 yards) ranked 81st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Griffin had a -0.405 mark that ranked 171st on TOUR. He ranked 55th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin registered a 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 89th on TOUR, while he ranked 162nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.51. He broke par 19.69% of the time (175th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|302.3
|298.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|55
|68.52%
|56.79%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.51
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|175
|19.69%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|89
|13.84%
|10.49%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Griffin's Best Finishes
- Griffin took part in 19 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 52.6%.
- Last season Griffin put up his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished 13th with a score of -16 (four shots back of the winner).
- Griffin compiled 85 points last season, which placed him 207th in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Griffin put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the John Deere Classic (July 2023), ranking ninth in the field at 2.862.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.099 (he finished 66th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 6.476 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.614). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.239) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, a performance that ranked him 13th in the field.
Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.149
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.405
|-1.675
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.080
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.041
|-1.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.295
|-2.237
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Griffin's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-75-70-77
|+1
|16
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|73-71-68-74
|-1
|5
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71
|E
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|73-70-69-69
|-7
|49
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|66
|68-69-77-68
|-2
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|64
|73-74-78-76
|+13
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-66-68-71
|-8
|7
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|67-70-69-72
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|64-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-71-69
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|73-65-65-68
|-17
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.