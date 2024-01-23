Lanto Griffin Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

In his last five appearances, Griffin has an average finish of 55th.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.

Griffin has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five tournaments.

Lanto Griffin has averaged 298.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -1.010 Strokes Gained: Putting.