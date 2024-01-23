Kevin Streelman Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Kevin Streelman shot +5 and placed 60th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) January 24-27 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Streelman's average finish has been 50th, and his average score -1, over his last five appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Streelman finished 60th (with a score of +5) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Max Homa posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Streelman's Recent Performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Streelman has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Streelman has averaged 295.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Streelman is averaging -2.126 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Streelman has an average of -2.860 in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Streelman delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.007 last season, which ranked 98th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.3 yards) ranked 125th, and his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranked 96th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Streelman ranked 78th on TOUR with an average of 0.142 per round. Additionally, he ranked 113th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.61%.
- On the greens, Streelman registered a -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 118th on TOUR, while he ranked 155th with a putts-per-round average of 29.41. He broke par 19.39% of the time (183rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|297.3
|295.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|113
|66.61%
|53.54%
|Putts Per Round
|155
|29.41
|31.9
|Par Breakers
|183
|19.39%
|19.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|152
|15.10%
|11.11%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Streelman's Best Finishes
- Last season Streelman took part in 31 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 tournaments, he had a 54.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Streelman's best performance came when he shot -17 and finished second at the 3M Open.
- Streelman ranked 87th in the FedExCup standings with 505 points last season.
Streelman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he put up a 3.471 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 46th in that event.
- Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.752. He finished 51st in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best mark last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he delivered a 4.688 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Streelman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.157). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Streelman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.578) at the 3M Open in July 2023. That ranked second in the field.
Streelman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.007
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.142
|0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|61
|0.135
|-1.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.118
|-2.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.166
|-2.860
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Streelman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|60
|73-70-74-76
|+5
|5
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|63
|74-71-69-73
|E
|4
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|68-71-72-73
|E
|8
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|73-70-68-73
|E
|27
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|71-72-72-72
|-1
|9
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|51
|70-69-74-67
|-4
|8
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|18
|66-71-70-70
|-7
|47
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|68-69-68-71
|-4
|75
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-70
|+5
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|72-69-71-74
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|65-72
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-63-71-71
|-8
|7
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|64-68-69-66
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|67-73-70-74
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.