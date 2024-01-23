Kevin Streelman Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he put up a 3.471 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 46th in that event.

Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.752. He finished 51st in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best mark last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he delivered a 4.688 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Streelman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.157). That ranked sixth in the field.