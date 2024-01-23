Keith Mitchell Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 13: Keith Mitchell of the United States putts on the 17th green during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at The American Express in La Quinta, California, Keith Mitchell finished the weekend at -24, good for a ninth-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 trying for better results.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over the last three times Mitchell has played the Farmers Insurance Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
- In 2022, Mitchell failed to make the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Mitchell's Recent Performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Mitchell has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -12.
- Off the tee, Keith Mitchell has averaged 310.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell is averaging -2.785 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Mitchell has an average of 0.764 in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Mitchell put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.743 last season, which ranked seventh on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (313.7 yards) ranked 14th, and his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranked 47th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Mitchell had a -0.288 mark that ranked 160th on TOUR. He ranked 82nd with a 67.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell's 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 85th last season, and his 28.94 putts-per-round average ranked 86th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|313.7
|310.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|82
|67.73%
|57.72%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.94
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|85
|22.10%
|27.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|13.77%
|9.57%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Mitchell's Best Finishes
- Mitchell participated in 28 tournaments last season, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 21 times (75%).
- Last season Mitchell's best performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he shot -14 and finished fourth.
- Mitchell collected 698 points last season, ranking 58th in the FedExCup standings.
Mitchell's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.745 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
- Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.701 (he finished ninth in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best effort last season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.531 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the 3M Open in July 2023, Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.151, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.654) at The Genesis Invitational (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.743
|2.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.288
|-0.783
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|121
|-0.027
|1.825
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.054
|-2.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.483
|0.764
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Mitchell's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|67-68-70-68
|-14
|115
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|42
|71-71-73-67
|-2
|11
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|5
|64-69-69-70
|-12
|115
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|72-69-73-72
|-2
|37
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|72-74-68-70
|-4
|19
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|53
|75-71-77-79
|+14
|8
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|69-71-71-75
|+2
|5
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|58
|69-71-73-77
|+10
|6
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|71-74-69-79
|+5
|10
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|68-71-71-71
|+1
|44
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|68-67-73-67
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|68-66-67-67
|-16
|105
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-71-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|67-72-70-64
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|68-64-72-67
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|69-67-66-62
|-24
|78
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
