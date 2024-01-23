Keith Mitchell Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.745 (he finished 24th in that tournament).

Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.701 (he finished ninth in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best effort last season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.531 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At the 3M Open in July 2023, Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.151, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.