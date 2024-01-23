PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Justin Lower Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Justin Lower of the United States lines up his putt on the 12th hole during the second round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa North course on September 16, 2022 in Napa, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Justin Lower of the United States lines up his putt on the 12th hole during the second round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa North course on September 16, 2022 in Napa, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower enters the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 after a 39th-place finish in The American Express in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Lower at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Lower has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • Lower missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023.
    • Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Lower's Recent Performances

    • Lower has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Lower has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Justin Lower has averaged 293.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Lower is averaging -1.568 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lower is averaging -2.237 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Lower .

    Lower's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lower's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.243 last season ranked 154th on TOUR, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranked 101st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lower had a 0.073 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 66.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lower's 0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 35th last season, while he averaged 28.49 putts per round (37th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance150294.2293.3
    Greens in Regulation %11466.56%57.72%
    Putts Per Round3728.4929.3
    Par Breakers7722.53%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance9713.97%12.04%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Lower's Best Finishes

    • Lower played 35 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 35 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Last season Lower's best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he shot -19 and finished eighth.
    • With 430 points last season, Lower ranked 104th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lower's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.078 (he finished fourth in that event).
    • Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where his 4.181 mark ranked 14th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance last season was in September 2022 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.181. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.898). That ranked second in the field.
    • Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.418) in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Lower's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.243-0.902
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.0731.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green161-0.212-0.921
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.354-1.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.028-2.237

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Lower's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC74-72-71+2--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open5071-69-71-72-17
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-74+6--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open7069-73-76-77+73
    April 13-16RBC Heritage7170-70-76-72+43
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4366-70-68-68-1211
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5770-68-73-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2567-70-75-69-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic868-65-67-69-1985
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4472-66-68-73-96
    July 27-303M Open4367-71-71-67-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC78-67+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4567-69-71-75-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-72-68-75+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2365-68-73-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2067-67-67-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7470-68-70-71-12
    January 18-21The American Express3964-68-68-71-1714

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.