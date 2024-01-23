Justin Lower Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.078 (he finished fourth in that event).

Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where his 4.181 mark ranked 14th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance last season was in September 2022 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.181. He finished fourth in that tournament.

At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.898). That ranked second in the field.