Justin Lower Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Justin Lower of the United States lines up his putt on the 12th hole during the second round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa North course on September 16, 2022 in Napa, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Justin Lower enters the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 after a 39th-place finish in The American Express in his last tournament.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Lower has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Lower missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023.
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Lower's Recent Performances
- Lower has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Lower has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Justin Lower has averaged 293.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Lower is averaging -1.568 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lower is averaging -2.237 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lower's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lower's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.243 last season ranked 154th on TOUR, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranked 101st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lower had a 0.073 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 66.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower's 0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 35th last season, while he averaged 28.49 putts per round (37th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|150
|294.2
|293.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|114
|66.56%
|57.72%
|Putts Per Round
|37
|28.49
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|77
|22.53%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|97
|13.97%
|12.04%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Lower's Best Finishes
- Lower played 35 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 35 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Last season Lower's best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he shot -19 and finished eighth.
- With 430 points last season, Lower ranked 104th in the FedExCup standings.
Lower's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.078 (he finished fourth in that event).
- Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where his 4.181 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance last season was in September 2022 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.181. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.898). That ranked second in the field.
- Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.418) in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked eighth in the field.
Lower's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.243
|-0.902
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.073
|1.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|161
|-0.212
|-0.921
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.354
|-1.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.028
|-2.237
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Lower's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|74-72-71
|+2
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|50
|71-69-71-72
|-1
|7
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|70
|69-73-76-77
|+7
|3
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|71
|70-70-76-72
|+4
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|66-70-68-68
|-12
|11
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|70-68-73-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|67-70-75-69
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|8
|68-65-67-69
|-19
|85
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|72-66-68-73
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-71-71-67
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|78-67
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-72-68-75
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|65-68-73-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|64-68-68-71
|-17
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.