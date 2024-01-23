Josh Teater Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Josh Teater of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Josh Teater enters play in San Diego, California trying for better results January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open after failing to make the cut in his last outing, The American Express.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Teater missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his only recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2020.
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Teater's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Teater has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Teater has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- Josh Teater has averaged 302.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Teater is averaging -0.488 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Teater is averaging -1.318 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Teater's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.4
|302.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.61%
|59.63%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.88
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.14%
|18.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.11%
|12.22%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Teater's Best Finishes
- Teater played three tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those three tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
- Last season Teater had his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished 29th with a score of -9 (12 shots back of the winner).
Teater's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Teater's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in November 2023 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.475. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Teater's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Barbasol Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.742 (he missed the cut in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Teater's best performance last season was at The RSM Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.399 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Teater delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (0.396, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Teater posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-0.962) at The RSM Classic (which ranked him in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
Teater's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.679
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.318
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Teater's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|29
|70-71-69-69
|-9
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-71
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.