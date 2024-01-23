Josh Teater Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Teater's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in November 2023 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.475. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Teater's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Barbasol Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.742 (he missed the cut in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Teater's best performance last season was at The RSM Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.399 (he missed the cut in that event).

At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Teater delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (0.396, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.