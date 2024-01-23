Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Matsuyama has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Matsuyama has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 303.0 yards in his past five starts.

Matsuyama is averaging -2.185 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.