PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    After he finished ninth in this tournament in 2023, Hideki Matsuyama has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California January 24-27.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over his last five trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Matsuyama has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 34th.
    • Matsuyama finished ninth (with a score of -7) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open (in 2023).
    • Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.

    Matsuyama's Recent Performances

    • Matsuyama has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Matsuyama has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 303.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Matsuyama is averaging -2.185 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Matsuyama has an average of -1.132 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Matsuyama .

    Matsuyama's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.086 last season (81st on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranked 127th, while his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranked 99th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Matsuyama ranked 12th on TOUR with a mark of 0.609.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama's -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 119th last season, and his 28.77 putts-per-round average ranked 66th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance127297.2303.0
    Greens in Regulation %10566.86%68.63%
    Putts Per Round6628.7729.3
    Par Breakers10221.78%22.55%
    Bogey Avoidance1412.01%13.07%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Matsuyama's Best Finishes

    • Matsuyama played 25 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 19 times (76%).
    • Last season Matsuyama's best performance came when he shot -9 and finished fifth at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Matsuyama collected 742 points last season, ranking 57th in the FedExCup standings.

    Matsuyama's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.333. He finished 15th in that event.
    • Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.652 (he finished 30th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama produced his best mark last season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.476.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Matsuyama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.696), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.215) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.086-0.650
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.6090.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130.3241.686
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.119-2.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.902-1.132

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Matsuyama's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open970-73-69-69-778
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2974-68-67-70-528
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-78+5--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship574-70-67-68-9120
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1570-72-68-71-749
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1671-70-70-75-253
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2366-67-70-66-1534
    May 18-21PGA Championship2972-71-70-72+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1672-65-75-76E51
    June 15-18U.S. Open3272-69-67-75+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1369-64-65-66-1659
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-68-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship1370-72-69-70-363
    July 27-303M Open3064-70-73-67-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1667-69-70-65-9200
    August 17-20BMW ChampionshipMC71+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-76-68-72+5--
    January 4-7The Sentry5871-68-76-69-89
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-68-67-66-921

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.