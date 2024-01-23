Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
After he finished ninth in this tournament in 2023, Hideki Matsuyama has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California January 24-27.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last five trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Matsuyama has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 34th.
- Matsuyama finished ninth (with a score of -7) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open (in 2023).
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.
Matsuyama's Recent Performances
- Matsuyama has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Matsuyama has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 303.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Matsuyama is averaging -2.185 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Matsuyama has an average of -1.132 in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.086 last season (81st on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranked 127th, while his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranked 99th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Matsuyama ranked 12th on TOUR with a mark of 0.609.
- On the greens, Matsuyama's -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 119th last season, and his 28.77 putts-per-round average ranked 66th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|127
|297.2
|303.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|66.86%
|68.63%
|Putts Per Round
|66
|28.77
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|102
|21.78%
|22.55%
|Bogey Avoidance
|14
|12.01%
|13.07%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Matsuyama's Best Finishes
- Matsuyama played 25 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 19 times (76%).
- Last season Matsuyama's best performance came when he shot -9 and finished fifth at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Matsuyama collected 742 points last season, ranking 57th in the FedExCup standings.
Matsuyama's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.333. He finished 15th in that event.
- Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.652 (he finished 30th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama produced his best mark last season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.476.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Matsuyama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.696), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.215) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.086
|-0.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.609
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|13
|0.324
|1.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.119
|-2.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.902
|-1.132
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Matsuyama's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|70-73-69-69
|-7
|78
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|29
|74-68-67-70
|-5
|28
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|5
|74-70-67-68
|-9
|120
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|70-72-68-71
|-7
|49
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|71-70-70-75
|-2
|53
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|72-71-70-72
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|72-65-75-76
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-69-67-75
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|13
|69-64-65-66
|-16
|59
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|70-72-69-70
|-3
|63
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|64-70-73-67
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|MC
|71
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-76-68-72
|+5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|58
|71-68-76-69
|-8
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-68-67-66
|-9
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.