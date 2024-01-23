Eric Cole Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
In his time out at The American Express in La Quinta, California, Eric Cole posted a 21st-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open trying to improve on that finish.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Cole has played the Farmers Insurance Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +2.
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.
Cole's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Cole has finished in the top five twice.
- Over his last five tournaments, Cole has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -17 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cole is averaging 4.681 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cole has an average of 5.837 in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Cole delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.268 last season, which ranked 158th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.0 yards) ranked 113th, and his 54.3% driving accuracy average ranked 162nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cole ranked 19th on TOUR with a mark of 0.545.
- On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a putts-per-round average of 27.75, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 24.96% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|113
|299.0
|302.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|133
|65.92%
|59.44%
|Putts Per Round
|2
|27.75
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|15
|24.96%
|32.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|12.04%
|8.06%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Cole's Best Finishes
- Cole last season took part in 36 tournaments, earning six top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 36 events, he made the cut 27 times.
- Last season Cole's best performance came at The Honda Classic. He shot -27 and finished second in that event.
- Cole collected 950 points last season, ranking 40th in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.022.
- Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he delivered a 6.231 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 5.923 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Cole recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.754 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.849) at The Honda Classic, which was held in February 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Cole's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.268
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.545
|1.854
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|16
|0.282
|-0.810
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.505
|4.681
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|1.064
|5.837
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Cole's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|15
|65-71-73-69
|-9
|51
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|2
|67-66-66-67
|-27
|300
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|73-73-69-68
|-5
|31
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|71-67-75-72
|-3
|15
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|5
|65-68-69-66
|-16
|100
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|66-68-70-65
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|15
|67-74-70-70
|+1
|59
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|75-70-70-74
|+1
|38
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-73-69-63
|-14
|95
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|69-70-71-74
|+4
|18
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|64-65-73-65
|-13
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-67-68-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|67-69-64-79
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|70-66-68-70
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-65-66-70
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|133
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|4
|68-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|71-68-71-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|71-66-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|65-71-66-70
|-8
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|66-66-61-67
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-69-65
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|66-72-64-66
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|40
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
