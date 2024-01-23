PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Eric Cole Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his time out at The American Express in La Quinta, California, Eric Cole posted a 21st-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open trying to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Cole has played the Farmers Insurance Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +2.
    • Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.

    Cole's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Cole has finished in the top five twice.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Cole has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -17 in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cole is averaging 4.681 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cole has an average of 5.837 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cole .

    Cole's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Cole delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.268 last season, which ranked 158th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.0 yards) ranked 113th, and his 54.3% driving accuracy average ranked 162nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cole ranked 19th on TOUR with a mark of 0.545.
    • On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a putts-per-round average of 27.75, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 24.96% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance113299.0302.6
    Greens in Regulation %13365.92%59.44%
    Putts Per Round227.7527.6
    Par Breakers1524.96%32.50%
    Bogey Avoidance1512.04%8.06%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Cole's Best Finishes

    • Cole last season took part in 36 tournaments, earning six top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 36 events, he made the cut 27 times.
    • Last season Cole's best performance came at The Honda Classic. He shot -27 and finished second in that event.
    • Cole collected 950 points last season, ranking 40th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.022.
    • Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he delivered a 6.231 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 5.923 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Cole recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.754 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.849) at The Honda Classic, which was held in February 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).

    Cole's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.2680.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.5451.854
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160.282-0.810
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.5054.681
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161.0645.837

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Cole's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-74+2--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1565-71-73-69-951
    February 23-26The Honda Classic267-66-66-67-27300
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-80+8--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2773-73-69-68-531
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3971-67-75-72-315
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta565-68-69-66-16100
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2366-68-70-65-1534
    May 18-21PGA Championship1567-74-70-70+159
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2475-70-70-74+138
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open669-73-69-63-1495
    June 15-18U.S. Open3969-70-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2464-65-73-65-1334
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-67-68-71-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6067-69-64-79-15
    July 27-303M Open3070-66-68-70-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-65-66-70-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3166-70-68-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship2572-68-68-69-3133
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship468-66-68-70-16--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3571-68-71-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open371-66-67-62-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP265-71-66-70-8--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic366-66-61-67-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-69-65-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1366-72-64-66-1255
    January 18-21The American Express2166-64-66-72-2040

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

