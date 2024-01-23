Eric Cole Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.022.

Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he delivered a 6.231 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 5.923 mark ranked second in the field.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Cole recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.754 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.