3H AGO

Doug Ghim Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Doug Ghim Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Doug Ghim looks to fair better in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over his last four trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Ghim has an average score of -5, with an average finish of 36th.
    • In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +1.
    • Max Homa won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.

    Ghim's Recent Performances

    • Ghim has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Ghim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of -18 in his only made cut over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Doug Ghim has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim is averaging -0.832 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ghim has an average of -0.449 in his past five tournaments.
    Ghim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.247 last season (50th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.7 yards) ranked 119th, while his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranked ninth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ghim sported a 0.174 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 71.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ghim delivered a -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 150th on TOUR, while he ranked 171st with a putts-per-round average of 29.58. He broke par 21.68% of the time (108th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance119297.7295.1
    Greens in Regulation %671.51%58.55%
    Putts Per Round17129.5830.4
    Par Breakers10821.68%23.93%
    Bogey Avoidance1111.77%8.12%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Ghim's Best Finishes

    • Ghim took part in 30 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 16 times.
    • Last season Ghim's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open. He shot -11 and finished 12th in that event.
    • With 345 points last season, Ghim finished 119th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ghim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Travelers Championship in June 2023, as he delivered a 3.568 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 15th in that event.
    • Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.065 (he finished 12th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best performance last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 4.992 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.635). That ranked 20th in the field.
    • Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.121) at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, a performance that ranked him 12th in the field.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2471.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.174-1.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green790.0930.486
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.218-0.832
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.297-0.449

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Ghim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-68+1--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC71-74+2--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC74-69+1--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational6267-74-70-77+45
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-74+10--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2769-70-74-71E27
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1669-71-69-68-1129
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5468-68-73-72-36
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-72+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2771-69-67-73-427
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1965-70-69-64-1644
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1271-68-69-69-1158
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1569-64-67-65-1552
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3366-71-69-70-1220
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2670-65-67-70-1231
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-72+4--
    July 27-303M Open2774-63-67-69-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5167-70-72-68-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1769-72-69-68-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-67-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1568-65-70-67-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

