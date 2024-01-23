Doug Ghim Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Ghim has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Ghim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He finished with a score of -18 in his only made cut over his last five events.

Off the tee, Doug Ghim has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Ghim is averaging -0.832 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.