Doug Ghim Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Doug Ghim looks to fair better in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he missed the cut.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last four trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Ghim has an average score of -5, with an average finish of 36th.
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +1.
- Max Homa won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.
Ghim's Recent Performances
- Ghim has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Ghim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of -18 in his only made cut over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Doug Ghim has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim is averaging -0.832 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ghim has an average of -0.449 in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.247 last season (50th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.7 yards) ranked 119th, while his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranked ninth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ghim sported a 0.174 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 71.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim delivered a -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 150th on TOUR, while he ranked 171st with a putts-per-round average of 29.58. He broke par 21.68% of the time (108th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|119
|297.7
|295.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|6
|71.51%
|58.55%
|Putts Per Round
|171
|29.58
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|108
|21.68%
|23.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|11
|11.77%
|8.12%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Ghim's Best Finishes
- Ghim took part in 30 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- Last season Ghim's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open. He shot -11 and finished 12th in that event.
- With 345 points last season, Ghim finished 119th in the FedExCup standings.
Ghim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Travelers Championship in June 2023, as he delivered a 3.568 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 15th in that event.
- Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.065 (he finished 12th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best performance last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 4.992 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.635). That ranked 20th in the field.
- Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.121) at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, a performance that ranked him 12th in the field.
Ghim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.247
|1.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.174
|-1.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|79
|0.093
|0.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.218
|-0.832
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.297
|-0.449
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Ghim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|71-74
|+2
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|62
|67-74-70-77
|+4
|5
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+10
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|69-70-74-71
|E
|27
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|16
|69-71-69-68
|-11
|29
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|54
|68-68-73-72
|-3
|6
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|71-69-67-73
|-4
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|65-70-69-64
|-16
|44
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|71-68-69-69
|-11
|58
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|69-64-67-65
|-15
|52
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|66-71-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|70-65-67-70
|-12
|31
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|74-63-67-69
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|69-72-69-68
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|68-65-70-67
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.