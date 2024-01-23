PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Davis Riley Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 09: Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during a practice round prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 09, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Davis Riley enters play in San Diego, California trying for better results January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open after failing to make the cut in his last outing, The American Express.

    Latest odds for Riley at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over Riley's last two trips to the the Farmers Insurance Open, he has missed the cut each time.
    • Riley last played at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +3.
    • Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.

    Riley's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Riley has an average finish of 49th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Riley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Davis Riley has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley is averaging -0.599 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Riley is averaging -8.108 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Riley .

    Riley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Riley put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.017 last season, which ranked 105th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (305.9 yards) ranked 52nd, and his 58.9% driving accuracy average ranked 107th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Riley ranked 40th on TOUR with a mark of 0.361.
    • On the greens, Riley's -0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 125th last season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranked 94th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance52305.9304.8
    Greens in Regulation %13166.01%57.78%
    Putts Per Round9429.0029.9
    Par Breakers8122.33%30.00%
    Bogey Avoidance17515.96%12.22%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Riley's Best Finishes

    • Riley played 33 tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he had a 54.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Last season Riley put up his best performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge. He shot -6 and finished eighth (three shots back of the winner).
    • With 768 points last season, Riley ranked 54th in the FedExCup standings.

    Riley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.634.
    • Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking sixth in the field at 5.099. In that tournament, he finished 54th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley posted his best effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking 10th in the field at 2.961. In that tournament, he finished 35th.
    • At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.229, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
    • Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.422) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Riley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.017-5.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.361-2.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green173-0.3230.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.133-0.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.112-8.108

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Riley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC71-73-73+2--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-74+5--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2971-67-67-72-322
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard870-69-77-66-686
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-77+4--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1969-68-72-74-140
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC78+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-70-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC78-72+8--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5467-78-78-72+77
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4570-63-74-64-910
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3368-72-71-65-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3563-73-67-73-418
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4375-68-66-67-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-68-70-67-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-72-73-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4564-68-68-73-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry5270-71-76-64-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-71+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-70-65-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

