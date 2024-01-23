Davis Riley Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 09: Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during a practice round prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 09, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Davis Riley enters play in San Diego, California trying for better results January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open after failing to make the cut in his last outing, The American Express.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over Riley's last two trips to the the Farmers Insurance Open, he has missed the cut each time.
- Riley last played at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +3.
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.
Riley's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Riley has an average finish of 49th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Riley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Davis Riley has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Riley is averaging -0.599 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Riley is averaging -8.108 Strokes Gained: Total.
Riley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Riley put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.017 last season, which ranked 105th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (305.9 yards) ranked 52nd, and his 58.9% driving accuracy average ranked 107th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Riley ranked 40th on TOUR with a mark of 0.361.
- On the greens, Riley's -0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 125th last season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranked 94th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|52
|305.9
|304.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|131
|66.01%
|57.78%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|29.00
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|81
|22.33%
|30.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|175
|15.96%
|12.22%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Riley's Best Finishes
- Riley played 33 tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
- In those 33 tournaments, he had a 54.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Riley put up his best performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge. He shot -6 and finished eighth (three shots back of the winner).
- With 768 points last season, Riley ranked 54th in the FedExCup standings.
Riley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.634.
- Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking sixth in the field at 5.099. In that tournament, he finished 54th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley posted his best effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking 10th in the field at 2.961. In that tournament, he finished 35th.
- At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.229, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
- Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.422) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023. That ranked eighth in the field.
Riley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.017
|-5.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.361
|-2.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|173
|-0.323
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.133
|-0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.112
|-8.108
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Riley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|71-73-73
|+2
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|29
|71-67-67-72
|-3
|22
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|70-69-77-66
|-6
|86
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|69-68-72-74
|-1
|40
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|78
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|54
|67-78-78-72
|+7
|7
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|70-63-74-64
|-9
|10
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|68-72-71-65
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|63-73-67-73
|-4
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|75-68-66-67
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-72-73-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|64-68-68-73
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|70-71-76-64
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-70-65
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.