Davis Riley Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.634.

Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking sixth in the field at 5.099. In that tournament, he finished 54th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley posted his best effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking 10th in the field at 2.961. In that tournament, he finished 35th.

At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.229, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 45th in that event.