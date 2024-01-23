Chez Reavie Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.797.

Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.749.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best mark last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.320.

At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.529, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.