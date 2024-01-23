Chez Reavie Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Chez Reavie will compete January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California. In his most recent tournament he finished 52nd in The American Express, shooting -15 at La Quinta Country Club.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Reavie has played the Farmers Insurance Open once recently (in 2022), posting a score of +1 and finishing 70th.
- When Max Homa won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth).
- In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Reavie's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Reavie has an average finish of 62nd.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Reavie has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those two times he's made the cut.
- Chez Reavie has averaged 291.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging -2.434 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Reavie has an average of -4.493 in his past five tournaments.
Reavie's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Reavie's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.229 last season ranked 153rd on TOUR, and his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranked 20th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Reavie ranked 38th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.367, while he ranked 55th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.52%.
- On the greens, Reavie's -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 122nd last season, while he averaged 29.57 putts per round (168th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|178
|288.4
|291.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|55
|68.52%
|52.38%
|Putts Per Round
|168
|29.57
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|176
|19.68%
|24.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|68
|13.60%
|13.89%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Reavie's Best Finishes
- Reavie participated in 31 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Reavie's best performance came when he shot -19 and finished fourth at the Travelers Championship.
- Reavie collected 464 points last season, ranking 95th in the FedExCup standings.
Reavie's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.797.
- Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.749.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best mark last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.320.
- At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.529, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.730) in June 2023 at the Travelers Championship, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Reavie's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.229
|-1.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.367
|-0.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|163
|-0.213
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.124
|-2.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.199
|-4.493
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Reavie's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|6
|69-72-72-65
|-10
|92
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|72-66-65-69
|-12
|63
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|68-68-74-69
|-5
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|76-68-71-71
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|67-69-75-70
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|58
|72-72-76-77
|+9
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|72-71-73-65
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|64-63-63-71
|-19
|115
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|29
|69-70-65-71
|-13
|27
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|18
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|71-67-66-69
|-7
|29
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|66
|73-68-70-77
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|72
|67-70-70-74
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-15
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.