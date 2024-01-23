Chad Ramey Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
After he placed 39th in this tournament in 2022, Chad Ramey has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California January 24-27.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Ramey finished 39th (with a score of -6) in his only appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in recent years (in 2022).
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Ramey's Recent Performances
- Ramey has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Ramey has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five appearances.
- Chad Ramey has averaged 303.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging 1.832 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ramey has an average of 2.881 in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Ramey's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.015 last season ranked 104th on TOUR, and his 60.9% driving accuracy average ranked 83rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ramey ranked 155th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.239, while he ranked 107th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.83%.
- On the greens, Ramey registered a 0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 44th on TOUR, while he ranked 71st with a putts-per-round average of 28.82. He broke par 22.00% of the time (91st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|148
|294.3
|303.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|107
|66.83%
|59.80%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.82
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|91
|22.00%
|26.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|124
|14.41%
|9.80%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Ramey's Best Finishes
- Ramey took part in 33 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 33 tournaments, he had a 54.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Ramey's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he shot -3 and finished 12th.
- Ramey's 362 points last season ranked him 117th in the FedExCup standings.
Ramey's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.020 (he finished 38th in that event).
- Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 6.119 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best effort last season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.803.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 11.263, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 27th in that event.
- Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023. That ranked 17th in the field.
Ramey's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.015
|1.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.239
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|140
|-0.079
|-0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.316
|1.832
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.016
|2.881
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Ramey's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|70
|65-76-73-75
|+2
|3
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|64-75-68-76
|-5
|31
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|70-71-68-75
|E
|27
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71
|-1
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|19
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|66-71-69-67
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|88-74
|+18
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|66-70-66-68
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|70-67-66-72
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|67-69-74-69
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|70-68-69-71
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-68-67-71
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-65-71
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.