3H AGO

Chad Ramey Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    After he placed 39th in this tournament in 2022, Chad Ramey has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California January 24-27.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Ramey finished 39th (with a score of -6) in his only appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in recent years (in 2022).
    • Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Ramey's Recent Performances

    • Ramey has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Ramey has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five appearances.
    • Chad Ramey has averaged 303.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging 1.832 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ramey has an average of 2.881 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Ramey .

    Ramey's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Ramey's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.015 last season ranked 104th on TOUR, and his 60.9% driving accuracy average ranked 83rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ramey ranked 155th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.239, while he ranked 107th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.83%.
    • On the greens, Ramey registered a 0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 44th on TOUR, while he ranked 71st with a putts-per-round average of 28.82. He broke par 22.00% of the time (91st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance148294.3303.0
    Greens in Regulation %10766.83%59.80%
    Putts Per Round7128.8228.4
    Par Breakers9122.00%26.14%
    Bogey Avoidance12414.41%9.80%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Ramey's Best Finishes

    • Ramey took part in 33 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he had a 54.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Last season Ramey's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he shot -3 and finished 12th.
    • Ramey's 362 points last season ranked him 117th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ramey's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.020 (he finished 38th in that event).
    • Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 6.119 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best effort last season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.803.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 11.263, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 27th in that event.
    • Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023. That ranked 17th in the field.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.0151.385
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.239-0.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140-0.079-0.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.3161.832
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.0162.881

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Ramey's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7065-76-73-75+23
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC78-70+6--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC74-72+4--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC70-72+2--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2764-75-68-76-531
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2770-71-68-75E27
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-1--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC70-75+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-74+4--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3569-71-70-71-319
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5066-71-69-67-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1268-69-69-71-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC88-74+18--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC77-70+3--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3866-70-66-68-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1768-69-69-66-1648
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4270-67-66-72-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4467-69-74-69-96
    July 27-303M Open5370-68-69-71-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-69-69-72-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-68-67-71-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4669-67-69-70-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-65-71-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
