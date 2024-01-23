Chad Ramey Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Ramey has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Ramey has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five appearances.

Chad Ramey has averaged 303.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging 1.832 Strokes Gained: Putting.