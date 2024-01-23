Carl Yuan Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Carl Yuan takes to the links in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 in San Diego, California. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at The American Express in La Quinta, California.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Yuan has entered the Farmers Insurance Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +2.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Yuan's Recent Performances
- Yuan has finished in the top five in two of his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Yuan has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -14 those three times he's made the cut.
- Carl Yuan has averaged 303.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Yuan has an average of 1.476 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Yuan is averaging 4.158 Strokes Gained: Total.
Yuan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Yuan posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.171 (67th) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.8 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Yuan ranked 142nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.164.
- On the greens, Yuan delivered a -0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 117th with a putts-per-round average of 29.11, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|47
|306.8
|303.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|94
|67.26%
|59.48%
|Putts Per Round
|117
|29.11
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|53
|23.02%
|25.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|144
|14.88%
|8.50%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Yuan's Best Finishes
- Yuan participated in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Last season Yuan's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he shot -20 and finished fourth.
- Yuan earned 199 points last season, which placed him 156th in the FedExCup standings.
Yuan's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.293 (he finished sixth in that event).
- Yuan produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, ranking seventh in the field at 5.564. In that tournament, he finished 35th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best performance last season was at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.404.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Yuan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.337, his best mark last season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- Yuan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.
Yuan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.171
|1.959
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.164
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|161
|-0.212
|0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.148
|1.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.351
|4.158
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Yuan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|72-69-78
|+4
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|63
|72-70-74-74
|+6
|4
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|55
|69-68-74-69
|-4
|6
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|18
|68-67-74-70
|-9
|48
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|70-66-64-71
|-17
|55
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|73
|69-67-73-77
|+6
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|68
|72-69-77-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-66-67-72
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|75-64-70-67
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|4
|70-63-65-66
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|68
|66-70-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|66-65-70-63
|-16
|123
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-71
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.