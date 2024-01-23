PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Carl Yuan Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Carl Yuan takes to the links in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 in San Diego, California. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at The American Express in La Quinta, California.

    Latest odds for Yuan at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Yuan has entered the Farmers Insurance Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +2.
    • With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Yuan's Recent Performances

    • Yuan has finished in the top five in two of his last five events.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Yuan has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -14 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Carl Yuan has averaged 303.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Yuan has an average of 1.476 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Yuan is averaging 4.158 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Yuan .

    Yuan's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Yuan posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.171 (67th) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.8 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Yuan ranked 142nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.164.
    • On the greens, Yuan delivered a -0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 117th with a putts-per-round average of 29.11, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance47306.8303.7
    Greens in Regulation %9467.26%59.48%
    Putts Per Round11729.1128.8
    Par Breakers5323.02%25.49%
    Bogey Avoidance14414.88%8.50%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Yuan's Best Finishes

    • Yuan participated in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • Last season Yuan's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he shot -20 and finished fourth.
    • Yuan earned 199 points last season, which placed him 156th in the FedExCup standings.

    Yuan's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.293 (he finished sixth in that event).
    • Yuan produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, ranking seventh in the field at 5.564. In that tournament, he finished 35th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best performance last season was at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.404.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Yuan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.337, his best mark last season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • Yuan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.

    Yuan's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1711.959
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.1640.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green161-0.2120.537
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.1481.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.3514.158

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Yuan's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-74+2--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC72-69-78+4--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC70-72+2--
    March 2-5Puerto Rico OpenMC71-73E--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship6372-70-74-74+64
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta5569-68-74-69-46
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC70-75+3--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1868-67-74-70-948
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC75-73+8--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1470-66-64-71-1755
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-67E--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship7369-67-73-77+63
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6872-69-77-72+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship666-66-67-72-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5275-64-70-67-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship470-63-65-66-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6866-70-69-70-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii466-65-70-63-16123
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-71-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.