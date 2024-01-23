Carl Yuan Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.293 (he finished sixth in that event).

Yuan produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, ranking seventh in the field at 5.564. In that tournament, he finished 35th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best performance last season was at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.404.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Yuan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.337, his best mark last season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 14th in that tournament).