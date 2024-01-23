Cameron Champ Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
When he hits the links January 24-27, Cameron Champ will look to build upon his last performance in the Farmers Insurance Open. In 2023, he shot +4 and placed 53rd at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last four trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Champ has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 38th.
- Champ finished 53rd (with a score of +4) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open (in 2023).
- When Max Homa won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Champ's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Champ has an average finish of 54th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Champ hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 54th.
- He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Cameron Champ has averaged 315.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Champ is averaging 0.168 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Champ has an average of -1.555 in his past five tournaments.
Champ's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Champ put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.490 last season (19th on TOUR). His average driving distance (317.9 yards) ranked fourth, while his 59.9% driving accuracy average ranked 94th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Champ ranked 122nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.061.
- On the greens, Champ delivered a -0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 188th with a putts-per-round average of 29.92, and he ranked 105th by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|4
|317.9
|315.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|36
|69.30%
|59.15%
|Putts Per Round
|188
|29.92
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|105
|21.72%
|23.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|134
|14.60%
|12.75%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Champ's Best Finishes
- Champ participated in 29 tournaments last season, earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 29 tournaments, he had a 41.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Last season Champ's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he shot -14 and finished eighth.
- Champ's 219 points last season placed him 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Champ's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Champ's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he delivered a 6.559 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- Champ's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.708 mark ranked 20th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best mark last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.177.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Champ posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.375), which ranked 21st in the field.
- Champ delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.732) in October 2023 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
Champ's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.490
|2.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.061
|-2.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|192
|-0.570
|-1.711
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.312
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-0.453
|-1.555
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Champ's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|53
|70-72-73-77
|+4
|6
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|78-76
|+12
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|70-68-66-69
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|63
|70-71-73-72
|+6
|4
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|7
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|67-69-65-71
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|63-67-74-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-69-74
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|68-67-69-70
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-68-69-66
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-72-65
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.