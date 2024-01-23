PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Cameron Champ Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links January 24-27, Cameron Champ will look to build upon his last performance in the Farmers Insurance Open. In 2023, he shot +4 and placed 53rd at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).

    Latest odds for Champ at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over his last four trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Champ has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 38th.
    • Champ finished 53rd (with a score of +4) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open (in 2023).
    • When Max Homa won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Champ's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Champ has an average finish of 54th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Champ hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 54th.
    • He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Cameron Champ has averaged 315.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Champ is averaging 0.168 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Champ has an average of -1.555 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Champ .

    Champ's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Champ put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.490 last season (19th on TOUR). His average driving distance (317.9 yards) ranked fourth, while his 59.9% driving accuracy average ranked 94th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Champ ranked 122nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.061.
    • On the greens, Champ delivered a -0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 188th with a putts-per-round average of 29.92, and he ranked 105th by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance4317.9315.6
    Greens in Regulation %3669.30%59.15%
    Putts Per Round18829.9230.0
    Par Breakers10521.72%23.53%
    Bogey Avoidance13414.60%12.75%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Champ's Best Finishes

    • Champ participated in 29 tournaments last season, earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he had a 41.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • Last season Champ's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he shot -14 and finished eighth.
    • Champ's 219 points last season placed him 148th in the FedExCup standings.

    Champ's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Champ's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he delivered a 6.559 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • Champ's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.708 mark ranked 20th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best mark last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.177.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Champ posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.375), which ranked 21st in the field.
    • Champ delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.732) in October 2023 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

    Champ's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4902.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.061-2.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green192-0.570-1.711
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.3120.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-0.453-1.555

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Champ's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open5370-72-73-77+46
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC78-76+12--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-74+5--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta868-66-69-67-1483
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5070-68-66-69-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6370-71-73-72+64
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71E--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-73-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5168-69-73-66-87
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-70+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship967-69-65-71-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1863-67-74-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-69-74+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4568-67-69-70-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-68-69-66-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-72-65-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.