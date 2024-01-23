Cameron Champ Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Champ's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he delivered a 6.559 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

Champ's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.708 mark ranked 20th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best mark last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.177.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Champ posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.375), which ranked 21st in the field.