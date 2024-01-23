Callum Tarren Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.371. He finished 29th in that tournament.

Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.674. He finished 29th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren put up his best mark last season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.575.

At the 3M Open in July 2023, Tarren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.013), which ranked 16th in the field.