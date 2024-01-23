Callum Tarren Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Callum Tarren of England plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
When he takes the course January 24-27, Callum Tarren will try to build upon his last performance at the Farmers Insurance Open. In 2023, he shot -1 and placed 25th at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Tarren's average finish has been 25th, and his average score -1, over his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Tarren last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, finishing 25th with a score of -1.
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Tarren's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Tarren finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Tarren has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He posted a final score of 1 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Callum Tarren has averaged 312.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Tarren is averaging -1.931 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tarren has an average of -3.449 in his past five tournaments.
Tarren's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Tarren put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 last season (64th on TOUR). His average driving distance (312.0 yards) ranked 19th, while his 50.7% driving accuracy average ranked 184th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Tarren ranked 73rd on TOUR with an average of 0.168 per round. Additionally, he ranked 83rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.68%.
- On the greens, Tarren's -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 141st last season, and his 29.29 putts-per-round average ranked 142nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|19
|312.0
|312.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|83
|67.68%
|51.28%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.29
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|119
|21.44%
|19.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|67
|13.58%
|11.97%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Tarren's Best Finishes
- Tarren last season participated in 34 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 34 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Last season Tarren had his best performance at the Fortinet Championship, where he finished seventh with a score of -13 (eight shots back of the winner).
- With 474 points last season, Tarren ranked 91st in the FedExCup standings.
Tarren's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.371. He finished 29th in that tournament.
- Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.674. He finished 29th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren put up his best mark last season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.575.
- At the 3M Open in July 2023, Tarren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.013), which ranked 16th in the field.
- Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.131) in November 2022 at The RSM Classic. That ranked second in the field.
Tarren's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.188
|-1.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.168
|-0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|165
|-0.229
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.188
|-1.931
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.061
|-3.449
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Tarren's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-69-72-75
|-1
|32
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|65
|73-74-64-77
|+1
|4
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|70-71-72-74
|+3
|4
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|71-67-79-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-78
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|67-69-63-70
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|29
|67-68-71-69
|-13
|27
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|66-68-70-67
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|68-69-67-71
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|71-68-74-67
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-68-62-70
|-14
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-69-72-70
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-66
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.