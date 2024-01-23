PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Callum Tarren Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Callum Tarren of England plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course January 24-27, Callum Tarren will try to build upon his last performance at the Farmers Insurance Open. In 2023, he shot -1 and placed 25th at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).

    Latest odds for Tarren at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Tarren's average finish has been 25th, and his average score -1, over his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • Tarren last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, finishing 25th with a score of -1.
    • Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Tarren's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Tarren finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Tarren has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He posted a final score of 1 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Callum Tarren has averaged 312.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Tarren is averaging -1.931 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tarren has an average of -3.449 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Tarren .

    Tarren's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Tarren put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 last season (64th on TOUR). His average driving distance (312.0 yards) ranked 19th, while his 50.7% driving accuracy average ranked 184th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Tarren ranked 73rd on TOUR with an average of 0.168 per round. Additionally, he ranked 83rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.68%.
    • On the greens, Tarren's -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 141st last season, and his 29.29 putts-per-round average ranked 142nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance19312.0312.8
    Greens in Regulation %8367.68%51.28%
    Putts Per Round14229.2930.1
    Par Breakers11921.44%19.23%
    Bogey Avoidance6713.58%11.97%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Tarren's Best Finishes

    • Tarren last season participated in 34 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 34 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Last season Tarren had his best performance at the Fortinet Championship, where he finished seventh with a score of -13 (eight shots back of the winner).
    • With 474 points last season, Tarren ranked 91st in the FedExCup standings.

    Tarren's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.371. He finished 29th in that tournament.
    • Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.674. He finished 29th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren put up his best mark last season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.575.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2023, Tarren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.013), which ranked 16th in the field.
    • Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.131) in November 2022 at The RSM Classic. That ranked second in the field.

    Tarren's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.188-1.494
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.168-0.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green165-0.2290.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.188-1.931
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.061-3.449

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Tarren's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open2571-69-72-75-132
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6573-74-64-77+14
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-75+6--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC72-80+10--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC75-72+7--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-76+6--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-68-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-77+4--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6470-71-72-74+34
    May 18-21PGA Championship2971-67-79-68+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-78+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4369-72-73-70-411
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3367-69-63-70-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2967-68-71-69-1327
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open1366-68-70-67-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship768-69-67-71-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4371-68-74-67-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-68-62-70-14--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-69-72-70+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-70-66-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

