Brandt Snedeker Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Brandt Snedeker enters play in San Diego, California looking for better results January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open after failing to make the cut in his last outing, The American Express.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last four appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Snedeker has an average finish of 15th, and an average score of -8.
- Snedeker last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2022, missing the cut with a score of E.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Max Homa posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Snedeker's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Snedeker has an average finish of 59th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Snedeker has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 291.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker is averaging 1.533 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Snedeker is averaging -2.568 Strokes Gained: Total.
Snedeker's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|287.5
|291.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.19%
|57.78%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.94
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.35%
|21.48%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.58%
|10.00%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Snedeker's Best Finishes
- Snedeker did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in 10 tournaments).
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Last season Snedeker's best performance came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he shot +4 and finished 41st.
- With 35 points last season, Snedeker finished 221st in the FedExCup standings.
Snedeker's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 0.219 mark ranked in the field.
- Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.352 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best performance last season was at the 3M Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.599 (he finished 53rd in that event).
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.212, which was his best last season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (2.176) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, a performance that ranked him 41st in the field.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.635
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.925
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.568
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Snedeker's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|73-72-73-74
|+4
|14
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|64-68-72-74
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|70-67-70-69
|-4
|10
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|65
|68-68-74-74
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|70-69-66-71
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-65-70
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
