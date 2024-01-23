Brandt Snedeker Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 0.219 mark ranked in the field.

Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.352 mark ranked 11th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best performance last season was at the 3M Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.599 (he finished 53rd in that event).

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.212, which was his best last season. That ranked seventh in the field.