Ben Taylor Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Ben Taylor starts play this weekend looking for better results in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2023 at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last three trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Taylor has an average score of -1, with an average finish of 55th.
- Taylor last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +6.
- When Max Homa won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Taylor's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Taylor has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Taylor finished 77th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of +20 in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Ben Taylor has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has an average of -1.940 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor is averaging -6.818 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Taylor put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.452 last season, which ranked 181st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranked 68th, and his 50.4% driving accuracy average ranked 185th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Taylor sported a -0.085 mark (127th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Taylor's 0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 32nd on TOUR last season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranked 94th. He broke par 20.18% of the time (162nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|304.1
|303.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|161
|64.78%
|46.15%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|29.00
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|162
|20.18%
|17.09%
|Bogey Avoidance
|163
|15.57%
|20.09%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Taylor's Best Finishes
- Taylor played 34 tournaments last season, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 34 events, he made the cut 18 times (52.9%).
- Last season Taylor's best performance came at The Honda Classic. He shot -9 and finished fifth in that event.
- Taylor placed 75th in the FedExCup standings with 592 points last season.
Taylor's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in November 2022 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.924. He finished 21st in that event.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.820.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor delivered his best effort last season at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.306.
- At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Taylor recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.201, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.614) in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|181
|-0.452
|-1.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.085
|-3.812
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|101
|0.033
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.381
|-1.940
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.122
|-6.818
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Taylor's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|71-71-75
|+2
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|58
|69-72-72-73
|+2
|6
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|5
|67-65-69-70
|-9
|93
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|72-71-71-76
|+2
|7
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|69
|72-72-78-71
|+13
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|73
|70-68-68-77
|+3
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|71
|70-68-76-71
|+1
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|72-69-70-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|73
|69-69-75-74
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-69-68-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|77
|73-84-69-74
|+20
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-73
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.