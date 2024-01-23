Beau Hossler Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 05: Beau Hossler of the United States hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 05, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Beau Hossler will appear in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open from January 24-27 after a 47th-place finish in La Quinta, California at The American Express.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last five appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Hossler has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of -5.
- Hossler last played at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +2.
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Hossler's Recent Performances
- Hossler has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hossler has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 307.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has an average of 1.495 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler is averaging 6.486 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|57
|305.3
|307.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|104
|66.87%
|62.22%
|Putts Per Round
|20
|28.31
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|82
|22.32%
|28.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|25
|12.47%
|7.78%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hossler's Best Finishes
- Hossler last season participated in 32 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 71.9%.
- Last season Hossler's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he shot -8 and finished second.
- Hossler accumulated 658 points last season, which placed him 66th in the FedExCup standings.
Hossler's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.230
|2.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.263
|1.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.259
|1.758
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.224
|1.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.450
|6.486
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hossler's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|68-72-67-69
|-11
|68
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|14
|74-68-71-63
|-8
|52
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|71-69-74-73
|-1
|9
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|69-68-72-68
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|67-68-70-66
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|68-69-72-75
|E
|8
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|71-70-74-71
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|72-69-75-74
|+10
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-71-74-72
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-66
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|31
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-72-62
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-67
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|71-67-65-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-67-72-71
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|62-71-68-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|68-65-69-70
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-72-67-65
|-18
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|69-70-64-69
|-16
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.