Beau Hossler Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Hossler has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Hossler has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 307.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hossler has an average of 1.495 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.