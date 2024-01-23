PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Beau Hossler Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 05: Beau Hossler of the United States hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 05, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 05: Beau Hossler of the United States hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 05, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Beau Hossler will appear in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open from January 24-27 after a 47th-place finish in La Quinta, California at The American Express.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In his last five appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Hossler has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of -5.
    • Hossler last played at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +2.
    • Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Hossler's Recent Performances

    • Hossler has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hossler has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 307.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has an average of 1.495 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler is averaging 6.486 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hossler .

    Hossler's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance57305.3307.5
    Greens in Regulation %10466.87%62.22%
    Putts Per Round2028.3128.9
    Par Breakers8222.32%28.33%
    Bogey Avoidance2512.47%7.78%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hossler's Best Finishes

    • Hossler last season participated in 32 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 71.9%.
    • Last season Hossler's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he shot -8 and finished second.
    • Hossler accumulated 658 points last season, which placed him 66th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2302.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.2631.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green250.2591.758
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.2241.495
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.4506.486

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hossler's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1168-72-67-69-1168
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open1474-68-71-63-852
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC73-72+3--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-75+6--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-76+8--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4671-69-74-73-19
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3169-68-72-68-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1067-68-70-66-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4768-69-72-75E8
    May 18-21PGA Championship4071-70-74-71+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge7072-69-75-74+103
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-71-74-72+138
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-66-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2669-67-67-69-1231
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-72-62-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-67+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2071-67-65-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-69-71-71-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2868-67-72-71-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open762-71-68-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP268-65-69-70-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-72-67-65-18--
    January 18-21The American Express4769-70-64-69-169

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.