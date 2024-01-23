Alexander Björk Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Björk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he posted a -2.826 mark, which ranked him 72nd in the field. He finished 35th in that event.

Björk's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.100.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Björk posted his best mark last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), ranking 71st in the field with a mark of -2.743.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Björk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.970, which ranked 30th in the field). In that event, he finished 35th.