Alexander Björk Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
In his time out at The American Express in La Quinta, California, Alexander Björk posted an 11th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open trying for a better finish.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In the past five years, this is Björk's first time competing at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Björk's Recent Performances
- Björk has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Björk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Alexander Björk has averaged 292.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Björk is averaging 1.483 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Björk is averaging -0.748 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Björk's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|281.8
|292.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.75%
|52.08%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.25
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.14%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.97%
|14.93%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Björk's Best Finishes
- Björk, who played two tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those two events, he made the cut two times (100%).
- Last season Björk put up his best performance at The American Express, where he finished 11th with a score of -23 (six shots back of the winner).
Björk's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Björk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he posted a -2.826 mark, which ranked him 72nd in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
- Björk's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.100.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Björk posted his best mark last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), ranking 71st in the field with a mark of -2.743.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Björk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.970, which ranked 30th in the field). In that event, he finished 35th.
- Björk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (3.178) at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), which ranked him 35th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
Björk's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.660
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|3.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-3.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.748
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Björk's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|71-66-68-71
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|69-73-70-74
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|64-67-67-67
|-23
|65
All stats in this article are accurate for Björk as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
