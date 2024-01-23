Alejandro Tosti Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Alejandro Tosti of Argentina plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
At The American Express, Alejandro Tosti struggled, missing the cut at La Quinta Country Club. He is aiming for better results in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 in San Diego, California.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Tosti's first time playing at the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
- Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Tosti's Recent Performances
- Tosti has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Tosti has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 319.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Tosti is averaging -2.249 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|327.3
|319.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.89%
|53.97%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.00
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.15%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.11%
|15.08%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Tosti's Best Finishes
- Tosti took part in three tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
- In those three events, he made the cut three times.
- Last season Tosti's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He shot -13 and finished 10th in that event.
Tosti's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.498.
- Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.315.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.196 (he finished 39th in that tournament).
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Tosti recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.584 (his best mark last season), which ranked 37th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Tosti recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in April 2023. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
Tosti's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-4.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.966
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.249
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Tosti's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|69-67-71-64
|-13
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|75-66-72-71
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|66-70-77-64
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-72-70
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.