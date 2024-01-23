Alejandro Tosti Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.498.

Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.315.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.196 (he finished 39th in that tournament).

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Tosti recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.584 (his best mark last season), which ranked 37th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.