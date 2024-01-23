Adam Svensson Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 14: Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii, Adam Svensson ended the weekend at -9, good for a 30th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 seeking a better finish.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Svensson's average finish has been 79th, and his average score +10, over his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +2.
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.
Svensson's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Svensson has finished in the top five once.
- Over his last five tournaments, Svensson has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Adam Svensson has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Svensson is averaging 2.925 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Svensson delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.200 last season (59th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.2 yards) ranked 134th, while his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranked 38th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Svensson ranked 50th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.278, while he ranked 73rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.94%.
- On the greens, Svensson delivered a 0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a putts-per-round average of 28.90, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 22.50% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|296.2
|300.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|67.94%
|76.39%
|Putts Per Round
|77
|28.90
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|78
|22.50%
|27.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|32
|12.80%
|10.83%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Svensson's Best Finishes
- Svensson, who participated in 34 tournaments last season, secured one win with two top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 34 events, he made the cut 27 times (79.4%).
- Last season Svensson's best performance came at The RSM Classic. He shot -19 and won the title (his only win last season).
- Svensson collected 1014 points last season, placing 38th in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.492. He finished 18th in that event.
- Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2023 at the 3M Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.278. He finished 37th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best performance last season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 5.645 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (12.983), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.357) in November 2022 at The RSM Classic. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Svensson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.200
|1.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.278
|3.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|85
|0.062
|-1.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.217
|-0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.758
|2.925
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Svensson's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|67-71-68-69
|-9
|78
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|49
|70-66-69-74
|-1
|8
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|72-73-69-72
|-2
|37
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-67-75-71
|-7
|61
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-80
|+11
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|71-67-70-70
|-6
|12
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|68-67-70-75
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|70-70-73-73
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|60
|71-70-77-74
|+12
|6
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|71-67-71-68
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|69-66-67-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-73-67
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|63-67-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|66-69-70-70
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|70-69-66-69
|-6
|200
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-69-66-74
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-65-65-69
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|73-75-70-65
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-67-69-67
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-66-67-62
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|70-68-68-68
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-67-64-69
|-9
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.