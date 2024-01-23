Adam Svensson Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.492. He finished 18th in that event.

Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2023 at the 3M Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.278. He finished 37th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best performance last season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 5.645 mark ranked second in the field.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (12.983), which ranked No. 1 in the field.