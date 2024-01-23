Aaron Baddeley Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

In his last five events, Baddeley has an average finish of 43rd.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Baddeley has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Aaron Baddeley has averaged 293.2 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging -0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting.