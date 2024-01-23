Aaron Baddeley Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 21: Aaron Baddeley of Australia hits his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the third round of ZOZO Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 21, 2023 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)
Aaron Baddeley starts play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open after missing the cut in the competition in 2023 at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Baddeley's average finish has been 64th, and his average score E, over his last four appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Baddeley missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Baddeley's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Baddeley has an average finish of 43rd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Baddeley has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Aaron Baddeley has averaged 293.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging -0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging -3.290 Strokes Gained: Total.
Baddeley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|184
|284.5
|293.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|139
|65.76%
|52.96%
|Putts Per Round
|10
|28.15
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|118
|21.46%
|20.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|9
|11.60%
|11.48%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Baddeley's Best Finishes
- Last season Baddeley participated in 24 tournaments, collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 16 times (66.7%).
- Last season Baddeley's best performance came at the 3M Open, where he shot -15 and finished seventh.
- Baddeley collected 458 points last season, placing 96th in the FedExCup standings.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|187
|-0.586
|-2.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.055
|-0.841
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|2
|0.479
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.384
|-0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.221
|-3.290
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Baddeley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|37
|65-74-72-71
|-5
|18
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|34
|72-72-73-71
|E
|23
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|73-72-74-76
|+7
|3
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|46
|74-66-70-74
|-4
|6
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|70-68-69-70
|-7
|14
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|71-65-66-67
|-15
|34
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-71-71-67
|-1
|37
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|70-67-71-65
|-11
|24
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|69-66-65-69
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-74-70-68
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|70-68-67-69
|-8
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-66-65
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
