Aaron Baddeley Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 21: Aaron Baddeley of Australia hits his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the third round of ZOZO Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 21, 2023 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

    Aaron Baddeley starts play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open after missing the cut in the competition in 2023 at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).

    Latest odds for Baddeley at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Baddeley's average finish has been 64th, and his average score E, over his last four appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • Baddeley missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023.
    • With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Baddeley's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Baddeley has an average finish of 43rd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Baddeley has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Aaron Baddeley has averaged 293.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging -0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging -3.290 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Baddeley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance184284.5293.2
    Greens in Regulation %13965.76%52.96%
    Putts Per Round1028.1529.1
    Par Breakers11821.46%20.74%
    Bogey Avoidance911.60%11.48%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Baddeley's Best Finishes

    • Last season Baddeley participated in 24 tournaments, collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 16 times (66.7%).
    • Last season Baddeley's best performance came at the 3M Open, where he shot -15 and finished seventh.
    • Baddeley collected 458 points last season, placing 96th in the FedExCup standings.

    Baddeley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee187-0.586-2.510
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.055-0.841
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green20.4790.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.384-0.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.221-3.290

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Baddeley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-74+1--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3765-74-72-71-518
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC71-71+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3472-72-73-71E23
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship7273-72-74-76+73
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship4674-66-70-74-46
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3970-68-69-70-714
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2371-65-66-67-1534
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2170-71-71-67-137
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71E--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3170-67-71-65-1124
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    July 27-303M Open769-66-65-69-1585
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2168-74-70-68E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6470-68-67-69-8--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-66-65-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

