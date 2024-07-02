PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 . He took 42nd at the par-71 TPC Deere Run in 2023.

    Latest odds for Cole at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over his last two trips to the , Cole has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 42nd.
    • Cole finished 42nd (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent go-round at the (in 2023).
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Cole's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20234269-67-68-71-9
    7/8/2021MC69-74+1

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Cole has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Cole is averaging 0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Cole is averaging -0.206 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Cole .

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.316 ranks 142nd on TOUR this season, and his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranks 72nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 97th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.003. Additionally, he ranks 166th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.70%.
    • On the greens, Cole's 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 60th this season, and his 28.12 putts-per-round average ranks 13th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance101297.3301.3
    Greens in Regulation %16660.70%60.76%
    Putts Per Round1328.1228.5
    Par Breakers8424.13%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance10915.67%15.97%

    Cole's best finishes

    • Cole has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 14 times (60.9%).
    • As of now, Cole has accumulated 751 points, which ranks him 56th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.194.
    • Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.266. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.943.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.188, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.316-1.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green97-0.003-0.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green770.0710.803
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.1650.482
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.082-0.206

    Cole's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-67-68-71-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6067-69-64-79-15
    July 27-303M Open3070-66-68-70-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-65-66-70-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3166-70-68-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship2572-68-68-69-3133
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship468-66-68-70-16--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3571-68-71-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open371-66-67-62-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP265-71-66-70-8--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic366-66-61-67-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-69-65-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1366-72-64-66-1255
    January 18-21The American Express2166-64-66-72-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-74+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1468-71-67-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4970-69-70-70-58
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1073-69-65-69-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-71+7--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2170-73-70-74-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3373-67-71-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5273-72-81-73+1112
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-68-67-72-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-69-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6873-72-80-77+186
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4570-75-74-79+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-75-66-65-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic666-68-70-69-1589

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

