Eric Cole betting profile:
1 Min Read
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Eric Cole seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 . He took 42nd at the par-71 TPC Deere Run in 2023.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last two trips to the , Cole has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 42nd.
- Cole finished 42nd (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent go-round at the (in 2023).
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Cole's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|42
|69-67-68-71
|-9
|7/8/2021
|MC
|69-74
|+1
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Cole has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Cole is averaging 0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Cole is averaging -0.206 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.316 ranks 142nd on TOUR this season, and his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranks 72nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 97th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.003. Additionally, he ranks 166th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.70%.
- On the greens, Cole's 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 60th this season, and his 28.12 putts-per-round average ranks 13th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|101
|297.3
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|166
|60.70%
|60.76%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.12
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|84
|24.13%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|109
|15.67%
|15.97%
Cole's best finishes
- Cole has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected two top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 14 times (60.9%).
- As of now, Cole has accumulated 751 points, which ranks him 56th in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.194.
- Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.266. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.943.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.188, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked sixth in the field.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.316
|-1.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|-0.003
|-0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|77
|0.071
|0.803
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.165
|0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.082
|-0.206
Cole's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-67-68-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|67-69-64-79
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|70-66-68-70
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-65-66-70
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|133
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|4
|68-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|71-68-71-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|71-66-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|65-71-66-70
|-8
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|66-66-61-67
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-69-65
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|66-72-64-66
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|68-71-67
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-70-70
|-5
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|73-69-65-69
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|70-73-70-74
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-72-81-73
|+11
|12
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-69
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|73-72-80-77
|+18
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|70-75-74-79
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-75-66-65
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|66-68-70-69
|-15
|89
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.