Eric Cole betting profile:

Cole has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Cole has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-under.

In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Cole is averaging 0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting.