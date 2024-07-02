6H AGO
Cody Gribble betting profile:
1 Min Read
Cody Gribble seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 . He placed 42nd at the par-71 TPC Deere Run in 2023.
Latest odds for Gribble at the .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Gribble's average finish has been 38th, and his average score 10-under, over his last four appearances at the .
- Gribble finished 42nd (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the (in 2023).
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Gribble's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|42
|68-66-70-71
|-9
|7/11/2019
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|7/12/2018
|34
|72-66-65-70
|-11
Gribble's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Gribble finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Over his last five events, Gribble has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -12 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Cody Gribble has averaged 296.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gribble has an average of -0.494 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gribble has an average of -5.222 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Gribble .
Gribble's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|299.9
|296.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|88
|67.54%
|64.35%
|Putts Per Round
|151
|29.34
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|88
|22.06%
|19.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|134
|14.60%
|14.81%
Gribble's best finishes
- Gribble participated in 22 tournaments last season, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Last season Gribble put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club. He shot 12-under and finished 23rd (six shots back of the winner).
- Gribble placed 151st in the FedExCup standings with 209 points last season.
Gribble's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.160
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.059
|-3.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|114
|-0.002
|-0.865
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.309
|-0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.210
|-5.222
Gribble's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|68-66-70-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|52
|65-75-70-70
|-8
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|68-69-71-72
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|69-64-71-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|70-67-66-69
|-10
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-66-71-71
|-12
|20
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gribble as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.