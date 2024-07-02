Cody Gribble betting profile:

In his last five appearances, Gribble finished outside the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Over his last five events, Gribble has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

In his last five appearances, he finished -12 relative to par in his only made cut.

Cody Gribble has averaged 296.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Gribble has an average of -0.494 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.