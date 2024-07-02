PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Cody Gribble betting profile:

    Cody Gribble seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 . He placed 42nd at the par-71 TPC Deere Run in 2023.

    Latest odds for Gribble at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Gribble's average finish has been 38th, and his average score 10-under, over his last four appearances at the .
    • Gribble finished 42nd (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the (in 2023).
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Gribble's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20234268-66-70-71-9
    7/11/2019MC71-69-2
    7/12/20183472-66-65-70-11

    Gribble's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Gribble finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Over his last five events, Gribble has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished -12 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Cody Gribble has averaged 296.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Gribble has an average of -0.494 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gribble has an average of -5.222 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Gribble .

    Gribble's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance99299.9296.9
    Greens in Regulation %8867.54%64.35%
    Putts Per Round15129.3429.0
    Par Breakers8822.06%19.91%
    Bogey Avoidance13414.60%14.81%

    Gribble's best finishes

    • Gribble participated in 22 tournaments last season, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Last season Gribble put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club. He shot 12-under and finished 23rd (six shots back of the winner).
    • Gribble placed 151st in the FedExCup standings with 209 points last season.

    Gribble's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.160-0.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.059-3.577
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green114-0.002-0.865
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.309-0.494
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.210-5.222

    Gribble's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4268-66-70-71-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5265-75-70-70-84
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-72+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4368-69-71-72-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4569-64-71-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5370-67-66-69-10--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-66-71-71-1220
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-73+9--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-70+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gribble as of the start of the .

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
