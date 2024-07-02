6H AGO
Chesson Hadley betting profile:
Chesson Hadley hits the links July 4-7 in the 2024 after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2023.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- Over his last five trips to the , Hadley has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 35th.
- Hadley last participated in the in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 4-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Hadley's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|6/30/2022
|10
|67-69-67-67
|-14
|7/8/2021
|34
|63-68-72-71
|-10
|7/12/2018
|72
|69-67-74
|-3
Hadley's recent performances
- Hadley has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hadley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Chesson Hadley has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hadley is averaging 1.550 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hadley is averaging 0.906 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadley's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.014 this season, which ranks 94th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.2 yards) ranks 87th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley has a -0.097 average that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 65.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hadley has delivered a 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR, while he ranks 113th with a putts-per-round average of 29.11. He has broken par 24.42% of the time (78th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|87
|299.2
|301.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|104
|65.06%
|61.90%
|Putts Per Round
|113
|29.11
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|78
|24.42%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|131
|16.37%
|16.67%
Hadley's best finishes
- Hadley hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned two top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Currently, Hadley has 181 points, ranking him 133rd in the FedExCup standings.
Hadley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 1.702. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.826. He missed the cut in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018. He finished 24th in that event.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.880, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
- Hadley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|-0.014
|-0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.097
|-0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|109
|-0.058
|0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.345
|1.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.176
|0.906
Hadley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|67-67-68-72
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|71-69-75-70
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|64-69-73-73
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|70-64-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|66-66-72-63
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|71-67-68-64
|-12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|65-66-71-72
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|67-70-74-71
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-144
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|64-73
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|69-67-67-67
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|71-69-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the .
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.