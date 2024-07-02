Chesson Hadley betting profile:

This season, Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 1.702. In that event, he missed the cut.

Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.826. He missed the cut in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018. He finished 24th in that event.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.880, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.