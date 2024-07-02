Chesson Hadley betting profile:

PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
    Chesson Hadley hits the links July 4-7 in the 2024 after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2023.

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • Over his last five trips to the , Hadley has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 35th.
    • Hadley last participated in the in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 4-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Hadley's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC70-76+4
    6/30/20221067-69-67-67-14
    7/8/20213463-68-72-71-10
    7/12/20187269-67-74-3

    Hadley's recent performances

    • Hadley has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hadley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Chesson Hadley has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hadley is averaging 1.550 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hadley is averaging 0.906 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hadley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.014 this season, which ranks 94th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.2 yards) ranks 87th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley has a -0.097 average that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 65.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hadley has delivered a 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR, while he ranks 113th with a putts-per-round average of 29.11. He has broken par 24.42% of the time (78th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance87299.2301.8
    Greens in Regulation %10465.06%61.90%
    Putts Per Round11329.1128.9
    Par Breakers7824.42%19.05%
    Bogey Avoidance13116.37%16.67%

    Hadley's best finishes

    • Hadley hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • Currently, Hadley has 181 points, ranking him 133rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 1.702. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.826. He missed the cut in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018. He finished 24th in that event.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.880, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
    • Hadley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.

    Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee94-0.014-0.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.097-0.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green109-0.0580.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.3451.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.1760.906

    Hadley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-76+4--
    July 27-303M Open2771-66-66-70-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3367-67-68-72-621
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6271-69-75-70-3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3564-69-73-73-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open770-64-67-66-17--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship766-66-72-63-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3871-67-68-64-12--
    January 18-21The American Express5665-66-71-72-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2567-70-74-71-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-67-69-70-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3565-72-70-69-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-14452
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC64-73-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1069-67-67-67-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5171-69-69-70-17
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the .

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

