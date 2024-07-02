Chandler Phillips betting profile:

This season, Phillips put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 23rd in the field at 1.891.

Phillips put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 5.033.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best mark this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.585.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Phillips delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.856, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished third in that event).