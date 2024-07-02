Chandler Phillips betting profile:
Chandler Phillips hits the links July 4-7 in the 2024 at TPC Deere Run following a 67th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic his last time in competition.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Phillips is playing at the for the first time in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Phillips' recent performances
- Over his last five events, Phillips has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Over his last five tournaments, Phillips has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
- Chandler Phillips has averaged 292.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips is averaging 1.194 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Phillips has an average of 1.195 in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.255 (137th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.5 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips ranks 27th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.394. Additionally, he ranks 142nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.88%.
- On the greens, Phillips has delivered a 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 47th on TOUR, while he ranks 15th with a putts-per-round average of 28.17. He has broken par 27.78% of the time (eighth on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|120
|294.5
|292.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|142
|62.88%
|63.58%
|Putts Per Round
|15
|28.17
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|8
|27.78%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|81
|14.89%
|14.20%
Phillips' best finishes
- Phillips has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 12 times (75%).
- With 399 points, Phillips currently ranks 88th in the FedExCup standings.
Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Phillips put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 23rd in the field at 1.891.
- Phillips put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 5.033.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best mark this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.585.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Phillips delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.856, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished third in that event).
- Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.255
|-1.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.394
|1.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|-0.019
|-0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.234
|1.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.354
|1.195
Phillips' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-66-70-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|70-70-63-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|76
|68-73-74-77
|+4
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|W/D
|66
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|74-67-67-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|68-69-77-68
|-2
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-69-72-71
|-5
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|70-69-69-69
|-3
|58
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-70-68-64
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|68-72-73-72
|-3
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the .
