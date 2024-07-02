PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Chandler Phillips hits the links July 4-7 in the 2024 at TPC Deere Run following a 67th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Phillips is playing at the for the first time in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Phillips' recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Phillips has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Phillips has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
    • Chandler Phillips has averaged 292.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips is averaging 1.194 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Phillips has an average of 1.195 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Phillips .

    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.255 (137th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.5 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips ranks 27th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.394. Additionally, he ranks 142nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.88%.
    • On the greens, Phillips has delivered a 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 47th on TOUR, while he ranks 15th with a putts-per-round average of 28.17. He has broken par 27.78% of the time (eighth on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance120294.5292.9
    Greens in Regulation %14262.88%63.58%
    Putts Per Round1528.1728.6
    Par Breakers827.78%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance8114.89%14.20%

    Phillips' best finishes

    • Phillips has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 12 times (75%).
    • With 399 points, Phillips currently ranks 88th in the FedExCup standings.

    Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Phillips put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 23rd in the field at 1.891.
    • Phillips put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 5.033.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best mark this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.585.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Phillips delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.856, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished third in that event).
    • Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.255-1.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.3941.533
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green99-0.019-0.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.2341.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.3541.195

    Phillips' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-66-70-68-65
    January 18-21The American Express2570-70-63-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7668-73-74-77+42
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-69-69-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesW/D66-5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-70-69-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4574-67-67-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5568-69-77-68-210
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-63-70-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-72+2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5067-69-72-71-55
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1270-69-69-69-358
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-70-68-64-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6768-72-73-72-33

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

