Chad Ramey betting profile:

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    After he finished 42nd in this tournament in 2023, Chad Ramey has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, July 4-7.

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • In his last two appearances at the , Ramey has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of 9-under.
    • Ramey finished 42nd (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent go-round at the (in 2023).
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Ramey's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20234270-67-66-72-9
    6/30/2022MC71-69-2

    Ramey's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Ramey finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Ramey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He finished with a score of 6-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Chad Ramey has averaged 296.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey has an average of -0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ramey has an average of -2.221 in his past five tournaments.
    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.158 this season, which ranks 126th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.7 yards) ranks 140th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey owns a -0.702 average that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 63.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ramey's 0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 22nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.62 putts-per-round average ranks 52nd. He has broken par 26.59% of the time (21st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance140291.7296.9
    Greens in Regulation %13663.62%63.89%
    Putts Per Round5228.6229.9
    Par Breakers2126.59%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance15817.59%17.13%

    Ramey's best finishes

    • Ramey has participated in 17 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • Currently, Ramey ranks 105th in the FedExCup standings with 292 points.

    Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.314.
    • Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 1.818 mark ranked 30th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.905). That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 17th in the field.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.158-0.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green169-0.702-1.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green890.019-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.429-0.500
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.412-2.221

    Ramey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4270-67-66-72-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4467-69-74-69-96
    July 27-303M Open5370-68-69-71-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-69-69-72-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-68-67-71-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4669-67-69-70-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-65-71-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7871-67-79-77+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3373-67-67-69-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3564-72-70-70-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-66-68-70-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5074-64-72-72-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans266-69-65-63-25163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-74+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2468-70-66-70-636
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-75E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the .

