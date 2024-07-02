Chad Ramey betting profile:

In his last five tournaments, Ramey finished outside the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.

Ramey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He finished with a score of 6-under in his only recent appearance.

Chad Ramey has averaged 296.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Ramey has an average of -0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.