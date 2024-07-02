Carson Young betting profile:
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Carson Young tries for a better result in the 2024 having failed to make the cut at TPC Deere Run in 2023.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Young missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the in 2023.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Young's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|75-71
|+4
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Young has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Carson Young has averaged 295.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging 0.684 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging 1.559 Strokes Gained: Total.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.266 ranks 45th on TOUR this season, and his 68.6% driving accuracy average ranks 24th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 81st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.081. Additionally, he ranks 63rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.18%.
- On the greens, Young has registered a 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR, while he ranks 119th with a putts-per-round average of 29.15. He has broken par 25.24% of the time (53rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|127
|293.3
|295.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|63
|66.18%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.15
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|53
|25.24%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|140
|16.67%
|12.85%
Young's best finishes
- Young has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut nine times.
- With 238 points, Young currently ranks 117th in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.844. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Young put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 17th in the field at 3.646. In that event, he finished 41st.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young posted his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.503 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.
- Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked 14th in the field.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.266
|1.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.081
|-0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|140
|-0.228
|-0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.053
|0.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.172
|1.559
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|67
|72-64-73-72
|+1
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-71-68-70
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|9
|69-64-68-67
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|68-70-70-68
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-64-68-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-72-76
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|71-67-68-66
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|71-70-73-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-68-66
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|69-69-67-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the .
