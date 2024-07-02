Carson Young betting profile:

This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.844. He finished 14th in that tournament.

Young put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 17th in the field at 3.646. In that event, he finished 41st.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young posted his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.503 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.