6H AGO

Carson Young betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Carson Young tries for a better result in the 2024 having failed to make the cut at TPC Deere Run in 2023.

    Latest odds for Young at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Young missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the in 2023.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Young's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC75-71+4

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Young has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Carson Young has averaged 295.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging 0.684 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging 1.559 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Young .

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.266 ranks 45th on TOUR this season, and his 68.6% driving accuracy average ranks 24th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 81st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.081. Additionally, he ranks 63rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.18%.
    • On the greens, Young has registered a 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR, while he ranks 119th with a putts-per-round average of 29.15. He has broken par 25.24% of the time (53rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance127293.3295.6
    Greens in Regulation %6366.18%69.44%
    Putts Per Round11929.1529.5
    Par Breakers5325.24%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance14016.67%12.85%

    Young's best finishes

    • Young has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • With 238 points, Young currently ranks 117th in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.844. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Young put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 17th in the field at 3.646. In that event, he finished 41st.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young posted his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.503 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.
    • Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked 14th in the field.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.2661.434
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.081-0.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140-0.228-0.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.0530.684
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.1721.559

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-69-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6772-64-73-72+13
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1970-71-68-70-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship969-64-68-67-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7168-70-70-68-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-70-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1770-64-68-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-72-76-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4171-67-72-68-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta871-67-68-66-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5668-71-69-72-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5471-70-73-71+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-70+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-68-66-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3269-69-67-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-75+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-69-67-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-69-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the 2024 John Deere Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

