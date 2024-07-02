Carl Yuan betting profile:
Carl Yuan enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 at TPC Deere Run following a 20th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic his last time in competition.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Yuan missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Yuan's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|71-69
|-2
Yuan's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Yuan has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Yuan has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 5-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Carl Yuan has averaged 307.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Yuan is averaging -3.951 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Yuan is averaging -2.568 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yuan's advanced stats and rankings
- Yuan has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.343, which ranks 32nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.1 yards) ranks 18th, and his 58% driving accuracy average ranks 129th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan ranks 116th on TOUR with a mark of -0.103.
- On the greens, Yuan's -0.738 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 168th this season, while he averages 28.68 putts per round (59th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|18
|309.1
|307.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|161
|61.67%
|64.10%
|Putts Per Round
|59
|28.68
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|105
|23.47%
|19.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|150
|17.08%
|15.81%
Yuan's best finishes
- Yuan has participated in 17 tournaments this season, collecting two top-five finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- As of now, Yuan has collected 273 points, which ranks him 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Yuan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 4.086 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.390.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan posted his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.675.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Yuan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.173 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished 58th in that event.
- Yuan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.343
|0.759
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.103
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|57
|0.167
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.738
|-3.951
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.331
|-2.568
Yuan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|73
|69-67-73-77
|+6
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|68
|72-69-77-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-66-67-72
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|75-64-70-67
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|4
|70-63-65-66
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|68
|66-70-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|66-65-70-63
|-16
|123
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-65-72-72
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|66-73-69-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|68
|67-72-71-75
|+1
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|68-71-69-69
|-11
|41
All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the .
