Carl Yuan betting profile:

This season Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 4.086 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.390.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan posted his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.675.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Yuan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.173 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished 58th in that event.