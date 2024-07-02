Cameron Champ betting profile:

PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    After he finished 51st in this tournament in 2023, Cameron Champ has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, July 4-7.

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • Over his last four trips to the , Champ has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 31st.
    • Champ finished 51st (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the (in 2023).
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Champ's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20235168-69-73-66-8
    6/30/2022MC69-73E
    7/8/20211166-68-65-71-14
    7/11/2019MC71-75+4

    Champ's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Champ has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • Cameron Champ has averaged 328.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Champ is averaging -0.648 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Champ is averaging -3.263 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Champ's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-318.7328.0
    Greens in Regulation %-65.93%51.11%
    Putts Per Round-29.6030.3
    Par Breakers-23.70%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.78%19.44%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Champ's best finishes

    • Champ, who has played 14 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut three times.

    Champ's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.555
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---2.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.648
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.263

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Champ's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5168-69-73-66-87
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-70+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship967-69-65-71-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1863-67-74-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-69-74+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4568-67-69-70-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-68-69-66-9--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1459-78-65E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-72-65-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-67-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2466-71-67-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2671-69-67-74-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-68-68-72-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-76+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-76-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71E--

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

