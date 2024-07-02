Cameron Champ betting profile:
After he finished 51st in this tournament in 2023, Cameron Champ has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, July 4-7.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last four trips to the , Champ has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 31st.
- Champ finished 51st (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the (in 2023).
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Champ's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|51
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|6/30/2022
|MC
|69-73
|E
|7/8/2021
|11
|66-68-65-71
|-14
|7/11/2019
|MC
|71-75
|+4
Champ's recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Champ has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- Cameron Champ has averaged 328.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Champ is averaging -0.648 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Champ is averaging -3.263 Strokes Gained: Total.
Champ's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|318.7
|328.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.93%
|51.11%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.60
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.70%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.78%
|19.44%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Champ's best finishes
- Champ, who has played 14 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut three times.
Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-2.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.263
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Champ's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|7
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|67-69-65-71
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|63-67-74-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-69-74
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|68-67-69-70
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-68-69-66
|-9
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|14
|59-78-65
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-72-65
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-67
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|66-71-67-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|71-69-67-74
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-68-68-72
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-76
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the .
