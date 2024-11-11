Joe Highsmith betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith enters the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Nov. 14-17 after a fifth-place finish in the World Wide Technology Championship in his most recent competition.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In the past five years, this is Highsmith's first time playing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Over his last five appearances, Highsmith has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five appearances.
- Joe Highsmith has averaged 314.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has an average of 1.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging 5.485 Strokes Gained: Total.
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.016, which ranks 102nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.1 yards) ranks 48th, and his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranks 100th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith ranks 98th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.053. Additionally, he ranks 34th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.87%.
- On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR, while he ranks 116th with a putts-per-round average of 29.18. He has broken par 26.68% of the time (23rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|48
|307.1
|314.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|34
|69.87%
|77.50%
|Putts Per Round
|116
|29.18
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|23
|26.68%
|29.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.55%
|9.17%
Highsmith's best finishes
- Highsmith has played 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 50%.
- Highsmith, who has 157 points, currently sits 160th in the FedExCup standings.
Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Highsmith put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking in the field at 3.145.
- Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Procore Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 4.537. In that event, he finished 13th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best performance this season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.847 (he finished 16th in that tournament).
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Highsmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.963). That ranked ninth in the field.
- Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.125) at the Black Desert Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|0.016
|0.895
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|0.053
|2.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.150
|1.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.239
|1.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.019
|5.485
Highsmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|66-69-65-70
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|70-67-71-75
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|65-65-71-70
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|65-70-72-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-71-72-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|71-64-73-74
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|44
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|12
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-68-68-73
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|6
|66-68-62-71
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|65-72-68-65
|-14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|68-68-65-68
|-19
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.