Joe Highsmith betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Highsmith put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking in the field at 3.145.

Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Procore Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 4.537. In that event, he finished 13th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best performance this season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.847 (he finished 16th in that tournament).

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Highsmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.963). That ranked ninth in the field.