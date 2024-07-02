Brandon Wu betting profile:

This season, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 25th in the field at 1.578. In that event, he finished 18th.

Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 3.722 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 18th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.803 (he finished 62nd in that tournament).

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.637, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished 44th.