Brandon Wu betting profile:

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Brandon Wu of the United States waits to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Brandon Wu shot 10-under and took 30th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 .

    Latest odds for Wu at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Wu has entered the once of late, in 2022. He finished 30th, posting a score of 10-under.
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Wu's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/30/20223072-65-70-67-10

    Wu's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Wu has an average finish of 59th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Wu has an average finishing position of 59th in his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-over in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Brandon Wu has averaged 294.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -1.382 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Wu .

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.386 this season, which ranks 149th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranks 118th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 113th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.096, while he ranks 68th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.08%.
    • On the greens, Wu's -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 117th this season, while he averages 29.40 putts per round (140th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance118294.9294.6
    Greens in Regulation %6866.08%61.11%
    Putts Per Round14029.4029.7
    Par Breakers12022.93%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance11515.96%18.40%

    Wu's best finishes

    • Wu is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 18 tournaments).
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 50%.
    • Currently, Wu has 146 points, ranking him 148th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 25th in the field at 1.578. In that event, he finished 18th.
    • Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 3.722 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.803 (he finished 62nd in that tournament).
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.637, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished 44th.
    • Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.386-2.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.096-0.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green540.1711.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.121-0.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.432-1.382

    Wu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-67+2--
    July 27-303M Open5771-65-73-70-55
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5868-65-72-73-25
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3772-70-67-66-566
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6265-74-73-71-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5172-69-73-71+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5469-66-70-70-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-68-66-69-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-67-69-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-70-64-67-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-68-68-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4773-70-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1371-67-66-69-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-69-69-69-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-77+10--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5974-64-70-76-43
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-69-66-70E5
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6271-68-70-73+24
    June 13-16U.S. Open7074-71-78-73+166
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-69-69-71-810

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the .

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

