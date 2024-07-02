Brandon Wu betting profile:
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Brandon Wu of the United States waits to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Brandon Wu shot 10-under and took 30th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Wu has entered the once of late, in 2022. He finished 30th, posting a score of 10-under.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Wu's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/30/2022
|30
|72-65-70-67
|-10
Wu's recent performances
- In his last five events, Wu has an average finish of 59th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Wu has an average finishing position of 59th in his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-over in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Brandon Wu has averaged 294.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -1.382 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.386 this season, which ranks 149th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranks 118th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 113th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.096, while he ranks 68th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.08%.
- On the greens, Wu's -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 117th this season, while he averages 29.40 putts per round (140th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|118
|294.9
|294.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|68
|66.08%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|140
|29.40
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|120
|22.93%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|115
|15.96%
|18.40%
Wu's best finishes
- Wu is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 18 tournaments).
- In those 18 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 50%.
- Currently, Wu has 146 points, ranking him 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 25th in the field at 1.578. In that event, he finished 18th.
- Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 3.722 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.803 (he finished 62nd in that tournament).
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.637, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished 44th.
- Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.386
|-2.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.096
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.171
|1.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.121
|-0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.432
|-1.382
Wu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|71-65-73-70
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|68-65-72-73
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|72-70-67-66
|-5
|66
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|65-74-73-71
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|72-69-73-71
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-68-66-69
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-67-69
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-70-64-67
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-68
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|73-70-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|71-67-66-69
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-69-69-69
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|74-64-70-76
|-4
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-69-66-70
|E
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|62
|71-68-70-73
|+2
|4
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|70
|74-71-78-73
|+16
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-69-69-71
|-8
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.