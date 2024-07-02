Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile:

Hale has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Hale has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 310.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hale has an average of 2.942 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.