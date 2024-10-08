Cody Gribble betting profile: Black Desert Championship
Cody Gribble looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson when he tees off in Ivins, Utah, USA, for the 2024 Black Desert Championship .
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Gribble's recent performances
- In his last five events, Gribble has an average finish of 47th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Gribble has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
- Cody Gribble has averaged 306.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gribble is averaging -1.099 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gribble has an average of -3.906 in his past five tournaments.
Gribble's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|302.3
|306.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.82%
|61.51%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.38
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.73%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.96%
|15.08%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gribble's best finishes
- Gribble, who has played 10 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 30%.
Gribble's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.906
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gribble's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|69-64-71-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|70-67-66-69
|-10
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-66-71-71
|-12
|20
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|21
|69-65-66-72
|-16
|25
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|73
|70-70-73-75
|+4
|3
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gribble as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
