Cody Gribble betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    Cody Gribble looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson when he tees off in Ivins, Utah, USA, for the 2024 Black Desert Championship .

    Latest odds for Gribble at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Gribble's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Gribble has an average finish of 47th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Gribble has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Cody Gribble has averaged 306.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Gribble is averaging -1.099 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gribble has an average of -3.906 in his past five tournaments.
    Gribble's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-302.3306.6
    Greens in Regulation %-62.82%61.51%
    Putts Per Round-28.3828.2
    Par Breakers-20.73%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance-14.96%15.08%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gribble's best finishes

    • Gribble, who has played 10 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 30%.

    Gribble's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---3.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.613
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.906

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gribble's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4569-64-71-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5370-67-66-69-10--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-66-71-71-1220
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-73+9--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-70+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC72-77+7--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2169-65-66-72-1625
    July 25-283M Open7370-70-73-75+43
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gribble as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.