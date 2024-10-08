Cody Gribble betting profile: Black Desert Championship

In his last five events, Gribble has an average finish of 47th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Over his last five appearances, Gribble has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.

Cody Gribble has averaged 306.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Gribble is averaging -1.099 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.