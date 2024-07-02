Austin Cook betting profile:

Cook has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Cook has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He finished with a score of 16-under in his only recent appearance.

In terms of driving distance, Austin Cook has averaged 282.1 yards in his past five starts.

Cook has an average of 1.207 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.