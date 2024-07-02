Austin Cook betting profile:
At the RBC Canadian Open, Austin Cook struggled, failing to make the cut at Hamilton Golf & Country Club. He is aiming for better results in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 from July 4-7.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In his last five appearances at the , Cook has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 9-under.
- Cook last participated in the in 2023, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Cook's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|69-73
|E
|6/30/2022
|16
|69-67-70-66
|-12
|7/8/2021
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|7/11/2019
|67
|66-72-71-72
|-3
|7/12/2018
|34
|69-69-66-69
|-11
Cook's recent performances
- Cook has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Cook has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 16-under in his only recent appearance.
- In terms of driving distance, Austin Cook has averaged 282.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Cook has an average of 1.207 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cook is averaging 0.056 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cook's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|283.6
|282.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.72%
|56.94%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.80
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.56%
|19.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.17%
|12.96%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cook's best finishes
- Although Cook hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 37.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
Cook's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.723
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.997
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.056
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cook's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|69-69-74-72
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|68-69-75-73
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|72-67-68-62
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|68-66-68-66
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|68-71-66-68
|-15
|35
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|70-71-70-68
|-1
|6
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-76
|-64
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|67-67-70-64
|-16
|42
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the .
