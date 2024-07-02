PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Cook betting profile:

    At the RBC Canadian Open, Austin Cook struggled, failing to make the cut at Hamilton Golf & Country Club. He is aiming for better results in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 from July 4-7.

    Latest odds for Cook at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In his last five appearances at the , Cook has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • Cook last participated in the in 2023, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    Cook's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC69-73E
    6/30/20221669-67-70-66-12
    7/8/2021MC73-73+4
    7/11/20196766-72-71-72-3
    7/12/20183469-69-66-69-11

    Cook's recent performances

    • Cook has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Cook has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of 16-under in his only recent appearance.
    • In terms of driving distance, Austin Cook has averaged 282.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Cook has an average of 1.207 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cook is averaging 0.056 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Cook .

    Cook's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-283.6282.1
    Greens in Regulation %-64.72%56.94%
    Putts Per Round-28.8029.3
    Par Breakers-20.56%19.91%
    Bogey Avoidance-14.17%12.96%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cook's best finishes

    • Although Cook hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 37.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).

    Cook's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.723
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.997
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.056

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cook's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-73E--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5669-69-74-72-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6868-69-75-73-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1072-67-68-62-19--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1368-66-68-66-16--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1068-71-66-68-1535
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5370-71-70-68-16
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-76-64--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2067-67-70-64-1642
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-74+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-68+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

